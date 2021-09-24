North Carolina hits the road for its second ACC game of the season when the Tar Heels take on Georgia Tech on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be at the Atlanta Falcons’ stadium instead of at Bobby Dodd Stadium on The Flats as part of a six-year deal Georgia Tech signed with AMB Sports + Entertainment to host one game each season at the new dome in Atlanta. This year’s game in the stadium the Atlanta Falcons call home is versus the Tar Heels.

The No. 21 Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) are coming off a 59-39 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, an evening UNC racked up 699 total yards. The Yellow Jackets (1-2, 0-1 ACC) are coming off a 14-8 loss at Clemson in a game Tech outgained the Tigers 309-284.

UNC has won four of the last six meetings in the series, though because of conference re-scheduling last year to accommodate a reshuffled league slate due to COVID issues, the teams didn’t meet last season for the first time since Tech joined the ACC in 1979.

The game will air on the ACC Network.

Here are our picks: