North Carolina visits No. 11 Louisville on Saturday for a 4 pm tip at the KFC Yum! Center. The Tar Heels have lost six consecutive games, four of which have been last-second defeats, and have dropped 11 of their last 13 overall. UNC is 10-16 overall and 3-12 in the ACC. The Cardinals rolled Syracuse on Wednesday night after dropping two straight at Georgia Tech and Clemson. Before that, Louisville won 10 consecutive ACC contests. The Cardinals are 22-5 overall and 13-3 in the ACC. Here are our picks:



Jacob Turner

Another game, another last-second loss at Notre Dame has to leave the Tar Heels feeling extremely deflated. Things don’t get any easier either with a trip to No. 11 Louisville next on the cards. I don’t see anyway this team wins on Saturday, but some good luck has to come around eventually, right? Prediction: Louisville 81, UNC 78



Deana King

One positive heading into this matchup is the Tar Heels should have all their best players available again. They have played great in stretches during the latest games but have had meltdowns at the end. Christian Keeling has really stepped up his game lately. With Louisville, they are due for another lights out game and considering the Tar Heels’ lack of luck recently, they might get it. Prediction: Louisville 85, UNC 71.



Kevin Roy

I am going to go out on a limb and predict that the Tar Heels will have an eight-point lead with three minutes to go and lose on a last-second 3-pointer from the corner. I mean, this is going to happen, right? Louisville has probably played themselves out of a No. 1 seed with miserable performances last week, so I would not be surprised to see yet another close game. Prediction: Louisville 85, UNC 83.



Jarrod Hardy

At this point it’s more about just getting to the finish line for North Carolina, it has its hands full this weekend against a Louisville team that struggled badly last week and just in time for them the Tar Heels are coming to town. I fully expect them to be licking their chops versus UNC, but like always Roy Williams team will compete but come on the wrong end of the scoreboard. Prediction: Louisville 78, UNC 70.



John Gwaltney

Carolina has a tough test on its hands at Louisville because the Cardinals have bounced back after a bad week last week. The Tar Heels will need a big game from Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks to have a chance at the upset and even that may not be enough for Carolina to really have a shot. Regardless, the Tar Heels have to show that they are still fighting and despite results are not giving up on some late season magic. Prediction: Louisville 88, UNC 74.



Andrew Jones