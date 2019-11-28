News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 23:32:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Staff Pix: UNC-State

The Tar Heels visit rival N.C. State on Satuday night, so what does our staff think will happen?
The Tar Heels visit rival N.C. State on Satuday night, so what does our staff think will happen? (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina must defeat N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday night to qualify for a bowl game, but will Mack Brown’s squad get it done?The Tar Heels enter with a 5-6 overall record, including 3-4 i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}