North Carolina will try to string together a second consecutive win here at the ACC Tournament when the Tar Heels take on six-seed Syracuse on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum. UNC defeated Virginia Tech, 78-56, in the opening round Tuesday night and will try to do to the Orange what it did 11 days ago at the Carrier Dome, when the Heels won 92-79 shooting 51.6 percent from the field. Garrison Brooks (26 points) and Cole Anthony (25) points led the way and Christian Keeling added 18 for the Heels, who were 11-for-26 from 3-point range, 9-for-14 in the second half. UNC is 14-18 and Syracuse is 17-14. Here are our picks:





John Gwaltney

Carolina has one game under its belt so the secret will be building on that and the success the Tar Heels had during the season at Syracuse. The UNC offense moved around the Syracuse zone crisply in the first and only matchup and Carolina will need that again in Greensboro. Hit perimeter shots while also attacking the free throw area of the zone will be key in Carolina advancing to the next round. Prediction: UNC 71, Syracuse 65.





Jacob Turner

Syracuse awaits for the Heels, a team they’ve already beaten this season. UNC has beaten the Orange eight straight times and I don’t see that streak ending in Greensboro. Carolina’s playing well right now and I think that continues on Wednesday night. Prediction: UNC 76, Syracuse 69.





Jarrod Hardy

The Tar Heels will look to stretch their season on Wednesday night. The Syracuse zone is always a difficult challenge, so the Heels will need to pound the paint and work inside out to get Robinson, Keeling and Anthony decent looks on the perimeter. Prediction: UNC 80, Syracuse 75.





Kevin Roy

The Tar Heels need another big game from Garrison Brooks. To combat the 2-3 zone, the Heels will look to pound the ball inside and pass out to Cole and BRob if the zone collapses. If Garrison is hitting from the inside it should free up some things outside. Prediction: UNC 88, Syracuse 78.





Deana King

The game plan has always been the same against the Orange. The Heels need to find the sweet spots of the zone. Garrison Brooks will need to dominate in the paint and foul line area like he did earlier. With the scoring punch of Cole Anthony and Brandon Robinson, the Heels can advance. Prediction: UNC 73, Syracuse 67.





Andrew Jones