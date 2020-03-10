North Carolina is the bottom seed at the ACC Tournament for the first time ever so the Tar Heels will open play on Tuesday, as they face 11-seed Virginia Tech at 7 pm at the Greensboro Coliseum. UNC is 13-18 overall and finished the ACC schedule 6-14. The Hokies are 16-15 and went 7-13 in ACC play. Here are our picks:





John Gwaltney

Carolina has a chance to get the ACC Tournament off to a good start while also extracting a little revenge against Virginia Tech. Tuesday's games aren't usually a hot ticket, but with the Tar Heels playing in Greensboro that should create a little extra excitement. It will be important for Carolina to build some immediate momentum if it hopes to make some real noise in Greensboro. Prediction: UNC 78, Va. Tech 68.



Jarrod Hardy

North Carolina comes into the ACC Tournament in an extremely unfamiliar position, it must take it one game at a time. But to beat the Hokies, Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot have to pound it in the paint. The Tar Heels have to be tough to make a deep run in Greensboro. Prediction: UNC 78, Va. Tech 73.





Jacob Turner

UNC playing on a Tuesday in the ACC Tournament? You don’t see that very often, but that’s the kind of season it has been for the last-place Tar Heels. This team already dropped a heartbreaker in Blacksburg earlier this season, but the Hokies have only won two games since their double-overtime victory on Jan. 22. I think Carolina wins pretty comfortably here, though, with revenge and the team’s improved play over recent weeks helping to get them over the line on day one in Greensboro. Prediction: UNC 78, Va. Tech 69



Deana King

This could be the last game for the struggling Tar Heels. I just don’t see them winning the game unless they play lights out. The talent is there but it has been so hard knowing who will step their game up to help Garrison Brooks. Prediction: Va. Tech 78, UNC 72.





Kevin Roy

The Tar Heels are a pretty confident bunch going into their first tournament game versus the Hokies even after losing at Duke to end the regular season. I am looking for Keeling to continue his good play but look for a huge game from Garrison Brooks. If Cole Anthony continues to play within himself and involves his teammates, the Tar Heels should win comfortably. Prediction: UNC 89, Va. Tech 74.





Andrew Jones