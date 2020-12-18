North Carolina returns to action Saturday versus Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland, even though the Tar Heels were supposed to face Ohio State until the game was switched Wednesday.

The Wildcats were supposed to take on UCLA in the annual doubleheader, but the games were switched “to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences,” according to CBS Sports’ official release.

So, the Tar Heels will face a UK team that is off to the program’s worst start since 2000-01 and riding a four-game losing streak. Kentucky opened its season with a rout of Morehead State, but has since fallen to Richmond at home by 12, Kansas on a neutral court by three, at Georgia Tech by 17 and at home to Notre Dame by one.

UK faces Louisville next capping a five-game stretch versus ACC teams.

UNC has fallen to No. 11 Texas at the buzzer on a neutral court and at No. 3 Iowa by 13 in a game the Tar Heels led with less than 10 minutes remaining. Carolina’s best win is over Stanford on a neutral floor.

Kentucky’s roster includes former Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr, who is averaging 12.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. UK’s top two scorers are freshman guards Brandon Boston (14.4 ppg) and Terrence Clark (13.8 ppg).

The Tar Heels are 4-3 while the Wildcats are 1-4.

