TarHeelIllustrated - Staff Pix: UNC Vs. Texas A&M

North Carolina will face off against No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl on Saturday in the program’s first major bowl in 71 years. The No. 13 Tar Heels will be without four of their best players, who opted out of the game to get ready for the NFL draft, but still have Sam Howell and 18 other starters available in this game. The Aggies are 8-1 with their lone loss coming 52-24 at Alabama early in the season. Their best wins are over Florida, 41-38, and at Auburn 31-20. UNC is 8-3 and just three weeks ago beat then-No. 10 Miami, 62-26, in Hard Rock Stadium, site of the Orange Bowl. Here are our picks:





Jacob Turner

I'm gonna keep this one pretty short and simple, I don't see UNC winning this one, especially without the likes of Chazz Surratt, Dyami Brown, Javonte Williams and Michael Carter. I think we see a close game down in Miami, I just can't foresee a Carolina victory. Prediction: Texas A&M 41, UNC 35.



Deana King

With four key players opted out, the younger bunch of Tar Heels will have to step up. UNC has a chance to see what they will have for a run in 2021. I think Texas A&M’s overall size and experience will be the determining factors in the game. Prediction: Texas A&M 38, UNC 24.



Jarrod Hardy

This is going to be an extremely difficult game for North Carolina with the key players deciding to opt out. With that unfortunate news comes a huge opportunity and one that Mack Brown loves to use as motivation. The Aggies will be playing with some extra fire under them, I expect Sam Howell to step it up and have the Tar Heels right in this game but think Mond and company makes the extra play. Texas A&M 35, UNC 31.



John Gwaltney

Even with all of the opt outs, this is a huge game for Carolina both historically and with an eye to next season. Winning is always the name of the game but a lot of guys who did not expect to see time in a big game will now get experience against one of the best teams in the country in Texas A&M. The Tar Heels will be relying on Sam Howell to put up big numbers but they also need him to make good decisions to give them a shot at what would be a great win. Prediction: Texas A&M 41, UNC 33.



Andrew Jones