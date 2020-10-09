North Carolina will host a game inside Kenan Stadium for the first time in a month Saturday when the No. 8 Tar Heels welcome No. 19 Virginia Tech to town.

Carolina enters at 2-0 with wins over Syracuse and at Boston College while the Hokies are also 2-0 with wins over NC State and at Duke. UNC has lost four straight in the series and is 3-13 versus the Hokies in ACC play, including a 1-7 mark at Kenan.

UNC boasts one of the top-rated run defenses in the nation while Tech has one of the top-rated rushing attacks.

Here are our picks for UNC’s home game versus Virginia Tech:



