Statues, Busts and Plaques: The Tar Heels tier 2

With first-year North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick and General Manager Michael Lombardi fully embracing the qualities of the program’s past, one idea to now consider, and perhaps implement, is to finally erect statues and plaques of the greatest Tar Heels ever.

It’s simply time and has been.

Former UNC Coach John Bunting loved the idea. He once said, “Lots of real football players have come through here, we need to recognize them better.”

That was more than 20 years ago when he said that. He was right then and he’s right now.

One football player had a statue at UNC, and it’s the all-time Tar Heel himself, Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice. A two-time runner-up for the Heisman Trophy and leader of the best four-year run Carolina has ever had on the gridiron, he’s worthy of the honor. His statue stands in front of the main entrance to the Kenan Football Center.

The idea here is this: Erect statues outside of Kenan of about five-seven players and add an additional X number of plaques in some kind of Football Garden. Also, build massive plaques for some of the program’s best coaches.

With that, UNC is telling all football visitors that it has a history, it has produced serious dudes before, and that it cares deeply about football.

And with that, we begin the process of nominating players for statues as well as plaques. And, the obvious coaches who should be recognized.

Today, we do Players Busts:





Name: Don McCauley

Position: RB

Jersey #: 23

Years: 1968-70

College Honors: Two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1969 & 1970; Two-time first-team All-ACC in 1969 & 1970; First-team AP All-America in 1970 and many more; Member of the College Football Hall of Fame (inducted in 2001); Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 1,720 rushing yards in 1970 set a single-season college football record at the time; career 3,172 yards; Scored 19 touchdowns rushing and two receiving that season for a then-UNC record, Javonte Williams broke the mark last fall; Averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 603 attempts; ran for 1,092 yards in 1969; three-year career 29 rushing touchdowns and five receiving scores; Finished ninth in the Heisman voting in 1970.

In Closing: McCauley was a two-time ACC Player of the Year and was named the ACC’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 1970-71 school year. He was a consensus All-America in 1970.

That season, he set an NCAA record with 1,720 yards rushing, breaking O.J. Simpson’s single-season mark set a few years earlier. That number remains the third highest single-season total in ACC history, and it came in an 11-game season.

It was an important accomplishment for several reasons, including that it helped nudge Carolina football back onto the national radar for the first time since the Charlie “Choo Choo” Justice era, some 20 years earlier.

In his UNC career, McCauley accumulated 5,014 all-purpose yards, 3,172 rushing yards, 786 yards receiving, and 1,056 yards on kick returns. He also led the team in punting with 48 punts for 1,845 yards—a 38.4-yard average. Scored 37 touchdowns as a Tar Heel. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001. His number 23 is honored by UNC.

McCauley was a first-round selection in the 1971 NFL draft and spent 11 seasons in the league, all with the Baltimore Colts. He played in 156 games, combining for 5,653 yards, which included an amazing 333 receptions as a running back. Twice he caught 50 or more passes and in seven different seasons he caught 30 or more. McCauley scored 58 touchdowns in his NFL career.

He returned 43 kickoffs in the NFL for 967 yards (22.5 average) and a touchdown. McCauley also threw a touchdown pass in 1974.





Name: Amos Lawrence

Position: RB

Jersey #: 20

Years: 1977-80

College Honors: All-America by several magazines in 1980; ACC Rookie of the Year in 1977; Two-time first-team All-ACC 1977 & 1980; Co-MVP of the 1979 Gator Bowl; MVP of the 1980 Bluebonnet Bowl; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 4,391 rushing yards (UNC’s all-time leader); 40 career touchdowns (34 rushing, 6 receiving); 5.2 career rushing average on 881 attempts and threw a TD pass in his freshman season.

In Closing: The second player in college football to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons, and it’s only been done three other times since by players from power conference programs: Tony Dorsett (Pittsburgh), Cedric Benson (Texas), and Ron Dayne (Wisconsin). Set an ACC-record rushing with 286 yards in a game as a freshman.

In setting 18 school records at the time, Lawrence earned the nickname “Famous Amos” that stands today and will always be associated with him. His 4,391 career rushing yards remains second all-time in ACC history and tops at UNC. He ran for 100-plus yards 25 times with a high of 286 yards, which was a UNC record at the time. He was the co-MVP of the 1979 Gator Bowl win over Michigan and MVP of the 1980 Bluebonnet Bowl win over Texas. He even threw a touchdown pass during his freshman season.

Lawrence helped give UNC stability in the latter Bill Dooley years leading into the Dick Crum era. His last Carolina team finished 11-1 and ranked No. 9 in the nation, the first of consecutive top-10 finishes for the Tar Heels.

Lawrence didn’t play long in the NFL, but his exploits in Chapel Hill were so significant he will remain on all-UNC lists forever.





Name: William Fuller

Position: DT

Jersey #: 95

Years: 1980-83

College Honors: Two-time first-team AP All-America in 1982 and 1983, plus many more; Only unanimous All-ACC in 1983; Three-time, first-team All-ACC; College Football Hall of Fame (inducted in 2016); Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 57 career tackles for a loss of yardage; 22 TFLs in 1981 & 1983; Forced four fumbles and recovered three; Broke up nine passes; 157 career tackles; 20 career sacks.

In Closing: A defensive end, Fuller was a two-time first-team All-America in 1982 and 1983, was the only unanimous All-ACC selection in 1983, and a three-time, first-team All-ACC performer.

As a senior, he registered 81 tackles, including 22 for a loss of yardage. He set the school’s career record with 57 tackles for a loss, registered 20 career sacks as a Tar Heel and broke up nine passes in his career at UNC, too.

Fuller was a vital part of UNC teams that reached high rankings of No. 3 in 1981, No. 5 in 1982, and No. 3 in 1983, and were ranked in the top 10 in 18 of 45 polls.

He’s a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and was named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Professionally, Fuller was drafted in first-round of NFL Supplemental draft after signing with the USFL, where he played for two seasons with the Philadelphia Stars. He ended up playing 13 seasons in the NFL with the Houston Oilers, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Diego Chargers. Fuller was four-time Pro Bowl player, one-time All-USFL, registered 100.5 career sacks, had 483 tackles, forced 19 fumbles and intercepted one pass.

He was on two USFL championship teams with the Baltimore Stars, set a Philadelphia Eagles’ record by recording a sack in seven consecutive games in 1994. Fuller was named NFL Defensive Player of the Week three times.





Name: Kelvin Bryant

Position: RB

Jersey #: 44

Years: 1979-82

College Honors: Three-time, first-team All-ACC; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team; NC Sports Hall of Fame.

Notable Stats: 3,267 career rushing yards (6th all-time at UNC); Ran for 100-plus yards in a game 19 times; Averaged 5.5 yards on 599 career attempts; Scored 32 rushing TDs and six receiving ones; Caught 44 passes for 503 yards (11.4 per); 4,770 total offensive yards; Still holds NCAA record for most touchdowns in a two-game stretch (11) and a three-game stretch (15).

In Closing: In 1981, Bryant was one of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy after he scored 15 touchdowns in UNC’s first three games. In the fourth game, after a 29-yard run at Georgia Tech, he injured his knee, missed four games and wasn’t 100 percent when he returned. He still passed the 1,000-yard mark that season. In fact, he ran for 1,000 yards in three different seasons. Bryant also caught 24 passes for 249 yards and four scores as a senior, setting an NFL career as an all-purpose back.

Had Bryant not been injured in 1981, the Tar Heels could have played for the national championship that season instead of Clemson, which won the title two-plus months after beating the Heels in Kenan by a 10-8 score. Bryant was as good as any other Tar Heel minus the injury.

Like a lot of players at the time, Bryant opted for the USFL instead of the NFL out of college, and in 1983 was named the USFL MVP.

In spending four years in the NFL, he won a Super Bowl (XXII) as a prominent member of the Washington Redskins. He was the Redskins’ starting tailback in 1988 rushing for 489 yards on 108 attempts (4.5 average) before when an injury ended his season and essentially ended his career.

His specialty in the NFL was catching passes out of the backfield, which he did 154 times for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ran for 1,186 yards and six scores in the NFL.





Name: Andy Bershak

Position: End

Jersey #: 59

Years: 1935-37

College Honors: Consensus All-America in 1937; Second-team All-America in 1936; Two-time first-team All-Southern Conference; 1938 Patterson Medal; His No. 59 has been retired by UNC; Patterson Medal.

Notable Stats: NA

In Closing: A two-way starter at end, Bershak helped lead Carolina to a 23-4-1 record over a three-year span. UNC shut out 13 opponents during that time and allowed more than 14 points in a game just three times with totals of 25, 21 and 27 points. Conversely, Carolina scored 20 or more points 12 times, including reaching the 50-point mark three times. Bershak led Carolina in receiving in 1937. Had two TD receptions in a 20-0 win at N.C. State in 1937.

In UNC’s first game at Yankee Stadium, Bershak forced and recovered two fumbles in a 14-13 win over NYU.

Bershak was selected for the prestigious Order of the Golden Fleece and was the president of the Carolina Athletic Association. But he fell ill in the spring of his senior year and never played in the NFL. After helping as an assistant coach for the football team for a few years, Bershak later determined to have Bright’s Disease, which took his life in 1943.

Bershak did not play in the NFL due to an illness.





Name: Mike Voight

Position: RB

Jersey #: 44

Years:

College Honors: Second-team All-America in 1976; Two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1975 & 1976; Two-time first-team All-ACC in 1975 & 1976; Finished eighth in the Heisman voting in 1976; Named to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

Notable Stats: 3,971 career rushing yards (second all-time at UNC); ran the ball 843 times for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt; Scored 42 career touchdowns, including 18 as a senior; caught 10 passes for 88 yards. He had three 1,000-yard seasons and twice led the ACC in rushing.

In Closing: Voight was as dependable and reliable as they have ever come in Chapel Hill. When his career ended, he was the fifth all-time leading rusher in college football history. He ran for 1,000-plus yards in three different seasons and in 1976 finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Capped his career at Kenan Stadium with a 261-yard performance in a 39-38 thriller over Duke.

He carried the ball an amazing 47 times that game scoring four times, including the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds left to play.

He closed that season playing his best football, totaling 612 yards in his last three games. Ran for 1,407 yards that season. The “Space Cowboy” left an on-field legacy at Carolina, but also one off the field, as he was one of the most unique characters to ever play for the Tar Heels. He was also one of the best.

Voight played one season in the NFL.





Name: Sam Howell

Position: QB

Jersey #: 7

Years: 2019-2021

College Honors: Three-time All-ACC, honorable mention in 2021, second team in 2020, third team in 2019; ACC Rookie of the Year in 2019; ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019; USA Today Freshman All-America in 2019; Military Bowl MVP in 2019; Finalist for Manning Award in 2020; FWAA Freshman All-American in 2019.

Notable Stats: Howell is UNC’s all-time leading passer with 10,283 yards, 92 TD passes, total offense with 11,292 yards, and touchdowns responsible for with 109; he has 1,009 rushing yards; 17 rushing TDs; and caught 4 passes with 2 TD receptions.

In Closing: In just two seasons, Howell has already established himself as the greatest quarterback in Carolina history and could end up as the most decorated UNC football player ever, though that’s a high bar given what Charlie Justice achieved. Barring injury, he will leave UNC owning every career and single-season statistical mark a quarterback can attain aside from rushing yards and rushing scores. And he will do this in just three seasons, as he will be off to the NFL next spring where he could be the top overall selection.

He currently has the second and third most prolific passing seasons ever at UNC, two of the top four single-game passing marks for yards topping with 550 in a win over Wake Forest last season, the two highest single-season touchdown passing marks in UNC history, set single-game touchdown passing mark at UNC with six last season versus Wake Forest, and he will enter this campaign as one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

Howell is entering his fourth season in the NFL with his third team. He started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023 completing 63.4% of his passes with 3,946 yards. 21 TDs and 21 INTs. He was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in the spring to the Minnesota Vikings.





Name: Drake Maye

Position: QB

Jersey #: 10

Years: 2021-23

College Honors: 2022 ACC Player of the Year; first-team All-ACC 2022; 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year; second-team All-ACC 2023; 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year; 2022 Shaun Alexander national Freshman of the Year;

Notable Stats: Fifth all-time at UNC in passing yards with 8,018, fourth in TD passes with 63, in 2022, set UNC single-season records for most passing yards 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Led the NCAA in total offense in 2022 with 5,019 yards.

In Closing: Maye led the Tar Heels to the ACC Championship Game in 2022 as well as the Holiday Bowl. Maye was a gunslinger with a purpose. An acrobat, heady on his feet, and he didn’t mind getting hit. He led the Heels on some noteworthy game-winning/clinching drives, notable a win at Duke in 2022. He also ran for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns.

After one season in the NFL after being drafted third overall, Maye completed 225 of 338 attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 TDs, 10 INTs and he ran for 2 TDs. Maye was also a replacement in the Pro Bowl.





Name: Greg Ellis

Position: DE

Jersey #: 87

Years: 1994-97

College Honors: Two-time All-American in 1996 & 1997; Honorable mention All-America in 1995; 1997 first-team All-America; Three-time, first-team All-ACC.

Notable Stats: 32.5 career sacks (UNC’s all-time leader); 50 career tackles for loss of yardage; 134 career tackles; 83 career QB hurries.

In Closing: One of the key players on perhaps UNC’s best defense in the modern era, as the Tar Heels finished No. 2 in the nation on that side of the ball in his junior and senior seasons. Ellis’ consistent reliability as one of the nation’s top pass rushers was key, but he also made the rest of the Tar Heels' talented line even better. Those two Carolina clubs combined to go 21-3 and finished ranked in the top 10 of the national polls. Finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1997.

UNC allowed just 217 total yards and 11.5 points per game in his senior season. His 32.5 career sacks are still the all-time record at UNC and is the fourth highest total in ACC history. The Tar Heels led the ACC in total defense in each of Ellis’ last three seasons. Ellis blocked an Arkansas field goal in the 1995 Carquest Bowl and he scored a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the Gator Bowl in his last game as a Tar Heel.

Ellis’ best game as a Tar Heel came in 1997 when the Tar Heels visited Clemson late in the season. He recorded 14 tackles, four of which were for a loss of yardage, and two of them were sacks.

Professionally, Ellis was the No. 8 overall section in the 1998 NFL draft. He played in the Pro Bowl in 2007, a year he was also named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year by several services.

He registered 84 career sacks in the NFL, forced 23 fumbles and recovered 10 fumbles. Had 397 tackles during his 12-year NFL career. Plus, Ellis had four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He started 155 of his 162 games as a Dallas Cowboy. He played his final season with the Oakland Raiders.