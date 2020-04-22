North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s quest to eventually play in the NFL has kicked up a notch since last season ended. The uber-focused slinger has spent the last several months watching film of NFL defenses, which should also help him identify what college Ds are doing this coming fall. Howell garnered numerous honors and set some impressive records last fall as a true freshman throwing for 3,641 yards, 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, leading him to be voted the ACC Offensive & overall Rookie of the Year. His 38 touchdown tosses were an FBS and UNC true freshman record and were the third most in a season in ACC history. Coming off such a stellar debut campaign, Howell’s is considered one of the top quarterbacks in college football. His goal is to play at the next level and, while he’ll have to wait another two seasons before he’s eligible to enter the draft, stepping it up in the film room has become a regular part of his training. The Indian Trail, NC, native has started studying NFL defenses this offseason with offensive coordinator Phil Longo. These defenses are more complex than what he will see at the collegiate level and understanding them will only help Howell’s game for the Heels moving forward.



Longo (left) and Howell have dissected NFL film a lot since last season ended. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“My final goal is to end up playing in the NFL one day, so Coach Longo is going to do everything he can in his power to help me get there...” Howell said during a virtual press conference on April 8. “In the NFL, they do a lot of different stuff, a lot more complex than what they do in college. He’s just trying to get me prepared for all that.” Current UNC cornerbacks coach Dré Bly, an All-American cornerback at Carolina from 1996-1998, said one of the main differences between college and NFL defenses is how they disguise their coverages. The two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XXXIV champion would know better than most as he played 11 seasons in the NFL before pursuing a career in coaching. “When I played against Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, because they were so smart as quarterbacks, we never wanted to show them our defense we were in so we moved a lot and disguised our defenses,” Bly told THI. “If I’m playing outside leverage as a corner, I would disguise my leverage and be inside before the snap of the ball and then, before the ball is snapped, I’d move back to my (outside) leverage.” Bly agrees it’s a wise move for Howell to study NFL film even though he’s a couple of years away, at least, to playing in the league. “I think that’s one of the things with Sam and college quarterbacks can benefit from watching NFL defenses is I think NFL teams defenses do a great job in disgusting their defenses, their leverages, their coverages, their scheme,” Bly said.



Howell set records and garnered many honors last fall. (Jacob Turner, THI)