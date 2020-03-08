Sutton: UNC Is The Perfect Fit
North Carolina checked all of the boxes for Eli Sutton, so the 4-star offensive lineman from Nashville, TN, decided to become a Tar Heel.Sutton committed to UNC on Sunday afternoon becoming the nin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news