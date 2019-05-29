Swinson's busy summer starts this week with two key visits
Bradyn Swinson is a defensive end out of Douglasville (Ga.) Chapel Hill that is ready to hit the road for a busy summer with a decision coming up before his senior year.The summer visits start this...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news