Take Two: Where will former Clemson QB Bryant land?
Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network.
THE STORYLINE
Former Clemson quarterback and graduate transfer Kelly Bryant still has visits remaining but he now has a decision date and his recruitment is taking more shape in recent days.
But where will Bryant eventually end up?
Arkansas is considered one of the frontrunners since Razorbacks coach Chad Morris helped recruit Bryant to Clemson when he was an assistant coach with the Tigers. But that’s certainly not the only SEC school in contention.
Bryant had an excellent trip to Missouri recently and that offense could be attractive. North Carolina provides an immediate opportunity to step in and make an impact. Visits to Auburn, Mississippi State and Miami are still coming up so nothing is written in stone yet.
Arkansas has done a phenomenal job in this recruiting class as the Razorbacks – despite a 2-8 record and being winless in the SEC – have the No. 10 recruiting class nationally, fifth in the SEC.
The addition of Bryant would be huge in Fayetteville. Can Arkansas get it done or will Bryant take his talents elsewhere?
FIRST TAKE: WOODY WOMMACK, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST
"Bryant's been tough to read, mainly because it seems like a new school is entering the picture on a daily basis. Arkansas has been the perceived favorite thanks to his relationship with Chad Morris, but Missouri really impressed him on the trip and North Carolina is a real option as well. Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and Miami are all late to the party, but doing their best to woo him as well.
"I think it boils down to a few factors. Where can he walk into a situation and be the starter? And which coaching staff can put him in a position to continue developing as a passer so he can have a shot at the NFL? I really don't think anyone knows what Bryant is thinking, but if I had to wager where he lands today, I would say Arkansas, pending his final official visit."
SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR
“I would pick Arkansas. I know he still has visits left to Mississippi State, Auburn and Miami, so it’s a little early to tell but I would put Arkansas as the leader. Chad Morris recruited him at Clemson, they have a good relationship there.
"The one thing that Bryant also wanted was to win, so that’s one thing Arkansas doesn’t really provide since it is winless in the SEC. But it’s not like a lot of his other options are winning. I would say Arkansas probably has the best chance at Bryant, but he still has three visits left.”