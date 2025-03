Since the last time we posted piece about North Carolina’s trends, the Tar Heels have not lost. They’ve won four straight games by an average of 14 points, including twice on the road.

At 18-11 overall and 11-6 in the ACC, UNC has positioned itself right back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. Much has gone well during this four-game stretch, and some things clearly still need work, as the stats back up.

So, in this edition of Tar Heel Trends, we dive into it: