Chapel Hill --- No. 11 North Carolina used a seven-run third inning to secure an 11-5 win over Liberty on Tuesday at Boshamer Stadium. Both Ashton McGee and Aaron Sabato drove in four runs, while Tar Heel starter Connor Ollio worked a career high 5.2 innings for his second win of the season. Austin Love worked the final 3.1 innings, picking up his fifth save of the season. The win moves Carolina to 34-12 on the season.

KEY MOMENTS

North Carolina started the scoring in the bottom of the first courtesy of the bat of Danny Serretti. With two runners on, he hit a double to the wall in left-center, scoring a pair and giving the Tar Heels a 2-0 lead. UNC put up a seven spot in the bottom of the third inning, helped by Ashton McGee's grand slam. His third home run of the year was launched to right-center, giving Ollio a sturdy cushion. In the third inning, Aaron Sabato bookended the inning with a pair of doubles. He kicked off the frame with a shot to left, and roped a two-RBI double with two outs, giving North Carolina a 9-0 lead. In the sixth inning, Liberty put up five runs against Ollio, Caden O'Brien and Austin Love. A pair of walks from O'Brien plated two, while Tyler Galazin's RBI double scored two more, making it 9-5 Carolina lead after five and a half. Aaron Sabato gave the Tar Heels some late cushion with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, advancing the lead to 11-5.

NOTABLES

Danny Serretti hit his team-leading 16th double in the first inning. Ollio's 5.2 innings mark his career-high as a Tar Heel. McGee's third-inning grand slam was the team's second grand slam in 10 days. McGee has a multi-hit performance in five of his last six games. Michael Busch now has a 19-game reached-base streak. Tuesday marked McGee and Sabato's second game of the season with 4 RBI. Tuesday was Sabato's fifth three-hit game of the season, a mark that leads the team. Enwiller and Busch accounted for six of the team's 11 runs on Tuesday.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Connor Ollio (2-1) Loss: Liberty, Mason Meyer (5-4) Save: North Carolina, Austin Love (5)

