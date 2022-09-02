CHAPEL HILL – For some Appalachian State football fans, game-prep for North Carolina’s visit began in earnest earlier this week. Multiple reports that Winnebagos and RVs started showing up in Boone on Monday and Tuesday, clearly reflecting the amped up hype surrounding this historic matchup. North Carolina is playing a football game at App State inside always-rowdy Kidd Brewer Stadium, and Yosef will be out in full force and at peak hype levels Saturday. “This is a really big deal for our town, our county, that we’re bringing 40,000 plus people into Boone, North Carolina Saturday at noon,” App State Coach Shawn Clark said during his weekly press conference Monday. Kidd Brewer Stadium seats 30,000, but 40,000 will be tucked inside Saturday, as the school has brought in 10,000 additional seats. Even with that, this is the second most expensive ticket in the nation available at online ticket sites. Yahoo! Sports reported some tickets are north of $500 apiece.

Clark even said on a national radio show a couple of weeks ago this might be the biggest thing to ever happen to Boone. Regardless, it’s huge. “It’s exciting, it’s a big game,” UNC defensive lineman Ray Vohasek said. “You want to be part of big games when you’re at UNC, and you expect to be in big games… I think it’s going to be a great time, great energy, great buzz. These are the games you look forward to.” App State has long been lauded for having a terrific home atmosphere for all games, but for this contest, expectations are that it will be off the charts. Unusually raucous might be a good way to describe it, even for a noon kickoff. The Tar Heels know what’s coming, and they are drawing on their own past experiences to mentally prep for the zoo they are about to encounter. And the guys on offense will deal with it the most. The noise meter will peak when UNC has the ball, possibly affecting Carolina’s young skill guys. Maye has played just 113 snaps in college, most versus FCS teams. UNC’s five running backs have played a combined 435 snaps, 89 fewer than the fifth back listed on App’s depth chart.

App state fans give the Mountaineers an advantage every time they play at home. (USA Today)

Four receivers in Carolina’s thin rotation – J.J. Jones, Gavin Blackwell, Kobe Paysour, and Andre Greene – have combined for 197 snaps, of which 129 came in last week’s win over FCS member Florida A&M. Pre-snap communication will be key, which is why Maye’s clap for the center snapping the ball must be heard by everyone in Carolina blue. “That’s the good thing about the clap, is I think you can hear it really no matter what,” Maye said. “Virginia Tech last year, I didn’t think we had any problems.” Carolina’s season-opening loss in Blacksburg a year ago is the comparison drawn to what UNC might face in Boone. Lane Stadium holds nearly 27,000 more fans than the number in attendance Saturday, but apparently noise holds well at App, so it could even out. Nevertheless, the surroundings might be a challenge or it could infuse the Heels. Many high-level athletes prefer playing on the road. “Me personally, I love playing at away stadiums, especially when it’s a lot of people,” UNC senior safety Gio Biggers said. “I get excited to go in there and be able to play my best ball. It’s going to be a tough challenge for us.

UNC QB Drake Maye says the snap clap will help the Tar Heels know when the ball is snapped. (Kevin Roy/THI)