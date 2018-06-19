OMAHA, Neb. --- No. 6 North Carolina picked up its first loss of the College World Series with a 12-2 setback to Mississippi State Tuesday at TD Ameritrade Park. Austin Bergner threw seven-plus innings for the Heels and struck out eight Bulldogs, the most strikeouts by a Carolina pitcher in a CWS game since Alex White had 12 against Arizona State in 2009.

The Tar Heels (44-19) opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning. After Kyle Datres hit a long double to deep right-center and Michael Busch moved him over, Cody Roberts hit a sacrifice fly to right field against Mississippi State starter Konnor Pilkington. It was good for Roberts' 40th RBI of the season and an early 1-0 Carolina lead.

It didn't take Mississippi State (39-27) long to respond in the top of the second in grand fashion. After an error and a pair of singles loaded the bases with two outs, the Bulldogs' number nine hitter Jordan Westburg hit a two-strike Bergner slider over the bullpen in left field for a grand slam. It was just his second home run of the season, giving Mississippi State a 4-1 edge.

After that, Bergner (7-3) settled down and rolled through the Bulldogs lineup. He and Pilkington (3-6) turned the game into a pitcher's duel, putting up zeroes for the next five-plus innings as Bergner retired 16 straight batters.

The next run of the game didn't come until the bottom of the seventh when Ashton McGee reached on an unconventional leadoff triple. He hit a fly ball to right that the fielder lost in the sun, helping McGee get 90 feet away. After a wild pitch got to the backstop, McGee crossed the dish to make it 4-2. Pilkington was chased from the game and, after seven, it was a two-run lead for the visitors.

Mississippi State was able to break the game open in the top of the eighth against Bergner, Josh Hiatt and Rodney Hutchison. The Bulldogs added eight runs in a big inning, helped by a three-RBI triple from Westburg, giving him seven total on the day to tie a CWS record.

With the loss, Carolina will play an elimination game against Oregon State Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels will be the home team in the elimination game. This will not be the first time the Tar Heels have been in this situation under Mike Fox, as the 2007 team lost its second game of the CWS by 10 runs before reeling off three straight wins to reach the national championship.