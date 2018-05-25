Durham, N.C. – No. 5 North Carolina's five-run third inning broke things open against Georgia Tech on Friday as the Heels took down the Yellow Jackets, 9-0. Gianluca Dalatri picked up his first win of the season after throwing five scoreless innings striking out eight batters. At the plate, Brandon Martorano and Zack Gahagan both hit big home runs during the five-run third inning and combined to go 4 for 8 with five RBI.

The Tar Heel bats wasted no time getting hot on Friday afternoon as Kyle Datres and Michael Busch led off the first inning with back-to-back doubles to give Carolina the 1-0 lead. After taking a 2-0 lead in to the third inning, the Tar Heels broke things open with two massive home runs from Brandon Martorano and Zack Gahagan.

With two runners on in the third, Martorano launched a ball over the bull in left field for the 5-0 lead. After Ashton McGee walked, Gahagan followed Martorano's lead with a two-run home run that bounced off the brick two stories above Tobacco Road to cap off the five-run inning for the 7-0 lead.

Carolina would go on to score two more runs in the fourth inning as they went on to win 9-0.

Dalatri turned in an absolute gem in his second start back from injury throwing a season high eight strikeouts in five innings of shutout ball. The sophomore only gave up two hits and one walk in the 20 batters he faced.

Due to the loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Tar Heels will not advance to the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championships.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Selection Show will take place on Monday, May 28 and will run from 12-1 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The regional pairings will be announced at this time as the first round of games are set for June 1-4 at locations to be determined.