Riding a six-game win streak and now the ACC Coastal Division championship after a 36-34 victory at Wake Forest on Saturday night, North Carolina move up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 13, and it rose to No. 11 in the Coaches’ poll.

UNC’s Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining to give Carolina the winning points versus the Demon Deacons. Drake Maye accounted for 519 yards – 448 passing, 71 rushing – and UNC’s defense pitched a shut out in the fourth quarter.

Mack Brown’s team has not list since a September 24 setback at home to Notre Dame. It is 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC, and UNC completed its road schedule with a 6-0 record for the first time in program history.

“It was a good time in the locker room,” junior linebacker Cedric Gray said after the win at Wake. “We got presented the coastal trophy in the locker room. Guys were happy, it was a proud moment to get it presented to us because it was definitely one of our goals this year for the team. It was definitely good vibes in the locker room.”

The Tar Heels have two regular season games remaining, both at home. They host Georgia Tech next Saturday, and then close things out welcoming NC State to Kenan Stadium the day after Thanksgiving.

North Carolina’s nine victories are its second most in a season since Brown left for Texas in 1997. UNC has won eight games eight different times since then, but outside of 2015 when the Tar Heels won 11 contests, this is their most in 25 years.

With Clemson winning the Atlantic Division, the Tar Heels and Tigers are now locked in to face each other. They met in the 2015 ACC championship game, with Clemson winning 45-37. The teams last faced each other in 2019 in Chapel Hill, with Clemson pulling out a 21-20 victory.

UNC was No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings this past week, and the new rankings come out Tuesday evening.