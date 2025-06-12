Thad Dixon on the title game stage, Belichick's D, trees, fishing & more...

CHAPEL HILL – Thad Dixon hails from Los Angeles and spent the last two years playing college football at the University of Washington in Seattle. So, North Carolina is a long way away from those two major cities and quite different.

The football, however, isn’t all that unique to what Dixon experienced with the Huskies mainly because his defensive coordinator there is now at UNC. Steve Belichick ultimately followed his legendary father, Bill Belichchick, to UNC, and right behind him was Dixon.

"Mainly just how comfortable I am with him and playing in his defense,” Dixon said in an interview Tuesday at the Kenan Football Center. “Coach Steve, he runs a really good defense, and it really puts his players in the best position to make plays. So, just being in a defense I already had success in. I mean, honestly, it was an easy move."

Initially, Dixon played two seasons at Long Beach Community College before transferring to Washington. There, he played in 1,076 snaps on defense, including 715 last fall when he earned a PFF grade of 78.2 on the campaign.

Dixon, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten last season after being in on 43 tackles, two of which were TFLs, an interception, 10 PBUs, and a forced fumble. He also was credited with 12 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense) and allowed 24 receptions on 51 targets for 239 yards (10.0 average), and two touchdowns.

In 2023, Dixon played 27 snaps against Texas in the CFP semifinals and 22 in the national championship game loss to Michigan. He combined for six tackles and allowed two receptions on four targets in those two games.

Naturally, Dixon arrived at UNC with some clout having playing quality snaps on the biggest stage, but his growing leadership in the secondary has more to do with what comes naturally to him and how the other Tar Heels have embraced him. Bill Belichick couldn’t say enough positives about Dixon during his press conference Tuesday.

"He's been great with our recruits," he said. "Probably one of the best that we have in terms of helping the kids that we recruit come in here and understand what the program is about, and how it can be beneficial to them. But he's got good skills, probably could play any position in the secondary.

“We'll see how all that goes, but he's got a great skillset, a good work ethic, and he had an excellent spring. So excited to see it come together for him in the fall."

Dixon also discussed how he will “dominate” this season, about the culture shock of being at UNC and what makes it so different, and much more. Here are some notes and pulled quotes from what else he had to say:

*Asked what the trademark of Steve Belichick’s defense, Dixon replied, ‘Physicality.”

*Regarding his personal performance in the spring, Dixon said, “​​I feel like my performance in the spring was good. Obviously, not up to my standard, but to everybody else's standard. I feel like I did decent.

“I tried to come in and assert myself as a leader, really just taking the next step in the leadership role and trying to bring all the guys around me with me. So I feel like I performed really good in the spring, but I feel like I have a lot of stuff to work on, and there's a lot more that I can add to my game."

*As someone who has played in a national title game and was on a highly touted defense last season, what does he see for the UNC defensive this coming season?

"Obviously, we have a lot of work to still put in. But the way this defense is trending, I mean, it's gonna be special. The main thing about us is just (the relationships) we're growing off the field. I feel like the best football teams on the field are the closest off. And I just feel like the dudes on the defense, we've been meshing and molding really good. So we're going to be in for a good one."

*Going back to Dixon’s growing leadership role, he discussed how it has come about.

"I played a lot of snaps, so we have a lot of young guys. They look up to me, a lot of young guys in the room. But I feel like what I did when I got here really established my leadership. I wanted to come in and assert myself as one of the more dominant players. So what I did when I got here, I feel like, was more important than what I did before. It doesn't matter what you do the year before, it's all about what people see and your first impression when you get here."

*Not lacking confidence, Dixon replied when asked what kind of player UNC fans will see from him this season: "Man, you're just gonna have to tune in and watch. I'll be one of the best in the country, though."

*Dixon grew up near Boise State linebacker transfer Andrew Simpson and was asked to give a scouting report on him:

"So, I actually grew up with Andrew Simpson. We grew up like two miles away from each other. So, this is a full circle moment to be sharing the field and sharing a jersey with him, man. It's honestly a blessing, full circle for sure. But Andrew's a very good player. He's gonna come in, he's gonna make a lot of good plays for us. Obviously, he's gonna have to come in and compete, but there's nothing that you can throw at him that he's not gonna be ready for. I feel like he gonna be a good player for us."

*The biggest difference being at UNC as a West Coast guy: "Yeah, it's been a culture shock. I'd say the trees (laughs). There's a lot of trees out here, bro. Every time I leave the house, there's a lot of trees. The food has been good, the people are really nice. But probably just the weather and just being around nature a lot more. I've been going fishing. Some of my teammates took me fishing, and some stuff I've never done before. So it'll just be little stuff like that. It's just different, but, you learn to enjoy it."