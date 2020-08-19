TarHeelIllustrated - The 2020 Slate: Syracuse

Syracuse Orange

Date: TBA, Chapel Hill, NC

Syracuse 2019 Record: 5-7, 2-6 ACC

Postseason: None.

Head Coach: Dino Babers led the Orange to an 10-3 season two years ago, its best since 2001 but the team slipped back into what has become a more familiar form last season. Babers flared up big-time in his previous two stops in lesser conferences, but he wasn’t around long enough to prove he could sustain it. In year five in Upstate New York, Babers enters the season with a degree of pressure to perform.

Returning Starters: Defense 4.





3 Key Players: Tommy DeVito QB, Taj Harris WR, Andre Cisco DB.

Must Figure Out: Syracuse has scrapped its previous defensive scheme and welcomed in some new coaches and a 3-3-5 scheme, and since it had only three spring practices, there’s plenty of pressure in fall camp to get an inexperienced unit on the same page.

In Great Shape: DVito is a talented player who can make big plays, but he needs more protection up front and some receivers to find consistency for Cuse to best utilize his strengths.





Looking Ahead: “Syracuse has a lot riding on this season. A year ago when the season started they were a team coming off of a 10-3 season and followed it up by missing a bowl game. Now in 2020 with a revamped offensive line and defense scheme the Orange are looking to show the 10-3 season was not a fluke.” – Ryan Murray, Publisher Cuse Confidential.

History vs. UNC: Syracuse leads 3-2 and has won two straight.

Syracuse’s ACC slate: Home: Georgia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Boston College, NC State; Away: UNC, Pitt, Clemson, Louisville, Notre Dame.





Matchup with UNC: The Orange crashed last season after winning 10 games in 2018, and while Syracuse should be improved this season, by how much is a question. Then throw in the constant disruptions to its preseason practice schedule and it’s difficult to gauge how ready it will be when visiting Kenan Stadium. UNC should win this game and could win comfortably, but openers can be pretty wild, especially after the strangest offseason in recent memory.





Rivals site: Cuse Confidential



