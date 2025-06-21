The All-Hubert Davis team from his first four seasons

Hubert Davis has been North Carolina’s basketball coach for four seasons, so it’s not a massive sample size, but we still thought it would be fun to produce the All-Hubert Davis team. Meaning, an all-Tar Heels team from the Davis era.

So, here is the team including reserves. Only 10 players included:

Starting Lineup

Armando Bacot: Bacot is the anchor of this group. UNC fans that complained about him when he was at Carolina surely missed him this past season. Greatest rebounder in program history, reliable scorer, improved tremendously on defense, became a great screener, and was a terrific spokesman for the team.

RJ Davis: The ACC Player of the Year on a team that won the ACC regular season and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 5th all-time leading scorer at UNC after his fourth season, finished second all-time. Had huge games at the right time, and was outstanding during the 2022 run to the national title game. Usually a money player who gave maximum effort at all times. Terrific leader by example.

Caleb Love: A flare for the dramatic but sometimes a source of frustration when he was at UNC, Love still came through in the clutch a lot. He hit one of the biggest shots in Carolina history and his wagging tongue as Bacot slammed home a feed from him to close out Duke in Coach K’s final home game will remain in Tar Heel lore forever. He moved on and spent two years at Arizona. Still, Love’s talent and contributions cannot be denied.

Brady Manek: If only Manek had more time in Chapel Hill. He was the missing link for the 2022 run to the national title game. Once he finally corralled the stretch four role the Heels took off. He was a money shooter, was a fanny smacker and was vitally important by speaking out when he didn’t like something. Manek gained tremendous respect from his teammates and his attitude dripped onto them helping to fuel the remarkable final five weeks of that season.

Harrison Ingram: Ingram played just one season in Chapel Hill, though perhaps he should have stayed for this past season. Still, his energy, toughness, loud productive voice, rebounding, defense, solid scoring, perimeter shooting, and verve were huge for the 2023-24 Tar Heels winning the regular season outright and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.





Key Reserve:

Leaky Black: A fantastic defensive player who scored on occasion, Black was also a true Tar Heel, a team guy who only cared about one stat: How many more points UNC had than its opponents. Black was at time an excellent rebounder, could find open teammates, meshed well with whatever approach the Heels had on both ends of the floor, and was a great attitude player.

Other Rotation Reserves:

Elliot Cadeau: Every team needs a backup point guard, and since we’d have RJ Davis as the starter at the point, Cadeau would be his backup. No, this past season didn’t play out as most expected, but Cadeau was at times very good, and perhaps in a reserve role he’d be more efficient. The bottom line is he’s very talented and can do many things well, especially in a reserve role on this club.

Cormac Ryan: Ryan would bring major energy to the floor, shooting ability, and he could get out and run. He intensity, vocal qualities on the floor, and being an underrated defensive player would make him an outstanding player off the bench for this club.

Pete Nance: Every team also needs a reserve big man, and Nance would be an excellent backup to Bacot. Some of his best basketball in his lone season as a Tar Heel came when Bacot wasn’t on the floor. So, they wouldn’t play at the same time too often on this team, but any time Bacot would be on the bench, Nance would be at the five.

Seth Trimble: More energy off the bench and a great defensive player are absolutes with Trimble. He can score in transition, has developed as a halfcourt offensive player (with room to grow), and he’s another player with a great attitude who cares more about the final score than anything else.