North Carolina will play just its fourth ever football game in the state of California this season when the Tar Heels open the campaign in Berkeley against the University of California on Sept. 1.



The last time the Heels were in the Golden State was in 1998 when they dropped the second game of the season, 37-34, at Stanford on the last play of the game.

UNC has played bowl games in Hawaii and Las Vegas and regular season games at Utah, Arizona State and versus Southern Cal in the Pigskin Classic to open the 1993 season, which was a 31-9 UNC rout of the Trojans.

Otherwise, the furthest west the program has played in El Paso, TX, and that was in a few Sun Bowls. In fact, only 20 times have the Tar Heels even played a football game west of the Mississippi River, not including games in New Orleans at Tulane or in the Sugar Bowl.

This will be UNC’s first game west of the Mississippi River in 14 years.