The Heels In CA & Out West
North Carolina will play just its fourth ever football game in the state of California this season when the Tar Heels open the campaign in Berkeley against the University of California on Sept. 1.
The last time the Heels were in the Golden State was in 1998 when they dropped the second game of the season, 37-34, at Stanford on the last play of the game.
UNC has played bowl games in Hawaii and Las Vegas and regular season games at Utah, Arizona State and versus Southern Cal in the Pigskin Classic to open the 1993 season, which was a 31-9 UNC rout of the Trojans.
Otherwise, the furthest west the program has played in El Paso, TX, and that was in a few Sun Bowls. In fact, only 20 times have the Tar Heels even played a football game west of the Mississippi River, not including games in New Orleans at Tulane or in the Sugar Bowl.
This will be UNC’s first game west of the Mississippi River in 14 years.
Those 30 Games
(Games in California are in bold)
1947 – at Texas, Loss 34-0
1949 – at LSU, Loss 13-7
1949 – Cotton Bowl vs. Rice, Loss 27-13
1951 – at Texas, Loss 45-20
1956 – at Oklahoma, Loss 36-0
1958 – at Southern Cal, Win 8-7
1964 – at LSU, Loss 20-3
1967 – at Air Force, Loss 10-8
1968 – at Air Force, Loss 28-15
1972 – Sun Bowl vs. Texas Tech, Win 32-28
1974 – Sun Bowl vs. Mississippi State, Loss 26-24
1980 – at Texas Tech, Win 9-3
1980 – at Oklahoma, Loss 41-7
1980 – Bluebonnet Bowl vs. Texas, Won 16-7
1982 – Bluebonnet Bowl vs. Texas, Won 26-10
1986 – at Kansas, Win 20-0
1986 – at LSU, Loss 30-3
1986 – Aloha Bowl vs. Arizona, Loss 30-21
1987 – at Oklahoma, Loss 28-0
1993 – vs. Southern Cal (Anaheim), Win 31-9
1994 – at SMU, Win 28-24
1994 – Sun Bowl vs. Texas, Loss 35-31
1996 – at Houston, Win 42-14
1997 – at TCU, Win 31-10
1998 – at Stanford, Loss 37-34
1998 – Las Vegas Bowl vs. San Diego State, Win 20-13
2001 – at Oklahoma, Loss 41-27
2001 – at Texas, Loss 41-14
2002 – at Arizona State, Win 38-25
2004 – at Utah, Loss 46-16