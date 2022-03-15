The Lowdown With G.G. Jackson Following Monday's News

A land mine exploded Monday in the recruitment of G.G. Jackson.

Frank Martin and the South Carolina basketball program parted ways. The Gamecocks were in Jackson's final six options that also included Auburn, Duke, Georgetown, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the NBA G-League.

The purveying thought across the recruiting landscape was this coaching move would have a major impact on the nation's top junior. The overwhelming questions are what exactly will the ramifications be, and where will he go, and when will he get there?

Tar Heel Illustrated has been working hard the past couple of months to stay on top of Jackson's recruitment, and that has only intensified since Monday's announcement.

Here is a look at the lay of the land as we believe it stands at this point: