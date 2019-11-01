News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 15:30:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Tar Heels' Two Biggest Strengths Are...?

THI's staff members give their takes on what they think UNC's two biggest strengths are as the season nears.
THI's staff members give their takes on what they think UNC's two biggest strengths are as the season nears. (THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

North Carolina’s basketball season is almost here, as the Tar Heels open at home on Nov. 6 in an ACC game versus Notre Dame.The Tar Heels los their top five scorers from last year’s team and welcom...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}