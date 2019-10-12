News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 07:41:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Toughest & Most Important Remaining Games?

Halfway through its schedule, THI's staffers offer what they think are UNC's toughest and most important remaining games are.
Halfway through its schedule, THI's staffers offer what they think are UNC's toughest and most important remaining games are. (Jenna Miller, THI)
THI Staff
THI Staff

With North Carolina in a bye week and exactly in the middle of its schedule, THI’s staff offers some takes on what we’ve seen so far.Here we ask: What is the toughest game the Heels have in the sec...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}