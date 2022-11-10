THI Basketball Central: College of Charleston
DATE: Friday, November 11, 2022
WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/RSN* (In-Market) or ESPN3 (Out-of-Market)
*RSN is the Regional Sports Network which includes Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network.
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 81, Internet 81)
CHARLESTON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina 6-3
LAST MEETING: Carolina 94 Charleston 83 (2021)
|CHARLESTON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Pat Kelsey
204-110 overall
|
Hubert Davis
30-10 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
1-0 (0-0 CAA)
|
1-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
|
#1 AP
#1 Coaches
|
Strength of Schedule
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Strength of Record
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Strength of Schedule Remaining
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Points Per Game
|
85.0
|
69.0
|
Scoring Margin
|
+7.0
|
+13.0
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
45.2%
|
45.8%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
31.0%
|
20.0%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
74.1%
|
76.7%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
35.0
|
32.0
|
Rebounding Margin
|
-2.0
|
-5.0
|
Assists Per Game
|
10.0
|
4.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
15.0
|
9.0
|
Turnover Margin
|
+6.0
|
+2.0
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
Steals Per Game
|
10.0
|
5.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.0
|
6.0
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
2 Reyne Smith
SO, G, 6-2, 180
|
24.0
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
3 Dalton Bolon
GRAD, G, 6-4, 205
|
11.0
|
3.0
|
1.0
|
21 Jaylon Scott
GRAD, G, 6-5, 205
|
11.0
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
11 Ryan Larson
GRAD, G, 6-1, 180
|
9.0
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
42 Charles Lampten
SR, F, 6-11, 230
|
3.0
|
8.0
|
2.0 BLKS