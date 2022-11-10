News More News
THI Basketball Central: College of Charleston

Pat Kelsey brings his Cougars to Chapel Hill on Friday night for a Veteran's Day matchup.
Pat Kelsey brings his Cougars to Chapel Hill on Friday night for a Veteran's Day matchup. (Rob Kinnan/USAToday)
DATE: Friday, November 11, 2022

WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/RSN* (In-Market) or ESPN3 (Out-of-Market)

*RSN is the Regional Sports Network which includes Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, Marquee, MASN, NESN and YES Network.

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 81, Internet 81)

CHARLESTON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina 6-3

LAST MEETING: Carolina 94 Charleston 83 (2021)

C of C - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
CHARLESTON NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Pat Kelsey

204-110 overall
148-15 at C of C

Hubert Davis

30-10 overall
30-10 at UNC

2022-23 Record

1-0 (0-0 CAA)

1-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#1 AP

#1 Coaches

Strength of Schedule

N/A

N/A

Strength of Record

N/A

N/A

Strength of Schedule Remaining

N/A

N/A

Points Per Game

85.0

69.0

Scoring Margin

+7.0

+13.0

Field Goal Percentage

45.2%

45.8%

3-PT FG Percentage

31.0%

20.0%

Free Throw Percentage

74.1%

76.7%

Rebounds Per Game

35.0

32.0

Rebounding Margin

-2.0

-5.0

Assists Per Game

10.0

4.0

Turnovers Per Game

15.0

9.0

Turnover Margin

+6.0

+2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

0.4

Steals Per Game

10.0

5.0

Blocks Per Game

3.0

6.0
Statistics as of November 8, 2022
CHARLESTON STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

2 Reyne Smith

SO, G, 6-2, 180

24.0

1.0

0.0

3 Dalton Bolon

GRAD, G, 6-4, 205

11.0

3.0

1.0

21 Jaylon Scott

GRAD, G, 6-5, 205

11.0

5.0

2.0

11 Ryan Larson

GRAD, G, 6-1, 180

9.0

3.0

4.0

42 Charles Lampten

SR, F, 6-11, 230

3.0

8.0

2.0 BLKS
Based on previous game
