TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: Duke

THI Basketball Central: Duke

Carolina will look to slow down Matthew Hurt, again, when Duke comes to Chapel Hill on Saturday.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

Time/TV: 6:00 pm/ESPN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (TBD), XM (TBD), SiriusXM Online (TBD)

DUKE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 140-114

Last Meeting: Carolina 91 Duke 87 (2/6/21) Box Score

Streak: Carolina has won five of the last ten meetings with the Blue Devils, including the first meeting in Durham this season.

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (11-10, 9-8)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter


Head Coach: Mike Krzyzewski (1,095-301 at Duke, 1,168-360 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #57 NET, #33 ESPN BPI, #31 Sagarin, #37 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #45

Strength of Record: #71

Offense (Per Game): 76.0 points, 46.9 FG%, 35.2 3-pt FG%, 69.3 FT%, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 12.9 turnovers, 1.3 A/T ratio, 8.0 steals, 4.7 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 72.0 points, 46.1 FG%, 36.8 3-pt FG%, 70.1 FT%, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.5 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 6.6 steals, 3.9 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#3 Jeremy Roach, G, 6-1, 175, Fr. (28.3mpg, 8.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.7 apg)

#2 DJ Steward, G, 6-2, 163, Fr. (30.8 mpg, 12.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.4 apg)

#15 Mark Williams, C, 7-0, 243, Fr. (13.4 mpg, 5.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.8 apg)

#21 Matthew Hurt, F, 6-9, 235, So. (32.9 mpg, 18.9 ppg, 6.2rpg, 1.4 apg)

#0 Wendell Moore Jr, F, 6-5, 216, So. (27.3 mpg, 9.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.6 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (15-9, 9-6)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Roy Williams (482-161 at UNC, 900-262 overall)

Rankings: #40 AP, #35 Coaches, #44 NET, #30 ESPN BPI, #26 Sagarin, #33 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #27

Strength of Record: #33

Offense (Per Game): 74.2 points, 43.8 FG%, 30.4 3-pt FG%, 66.4 FT%, 43.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 15.0 turnovers, 1.0 A/T ratio, 7.3 steals, 4.1 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 69.5 points, 42.3 FG%, 35.1 3-pt FG%, 69.1 FT%, 32.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 13.7 turnovers, 0.9 A/T ratio, 8.7 steals, 4.5 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, Fr. (27.8 mpg, 10.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.6 apg)

#24 Kerwin Walton, G, 6-5, 205, Fr. (20.0 mpg, 7.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.9 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 195, Jr. (27.8 mpg, 5.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.6 apg)

#15 Garrison Brooks, F, 6-10, 240, Sr. (28.7 mpg, 10.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.4 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, So. (22.2 mpg, 11.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 0.8 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 3/3/21*

REMAINING GAMES FOR THE HEELS

March 9-13 ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

March 14 Selection Sunday - NCAA Tournament

