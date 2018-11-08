Ticker
THI Basketball Central: Elon

Kevin Roy/THI
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
North Carolina opened the season on Tuesday night with a 78-67 win at Wofford while Elon opened its season with a 62-56 win at Manhattan.

Friday night's matchup between the Tar Heels and Phoenix will be the first regular-season game at Elon’s new on-campus arena, the Schar Center.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Friday, November 9, 2018

Location: Schar Center (5,100); Elon, North Carolina

Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald, Malcolm Huckaby)

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)

Yahoo! Game Page: North Carolina vs. Elon

ELON PHOENIX

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 18-4

Last Meeting: Carolina 100 Elon 62 (2011)

Location: Elon, North Carolina

Enrollment: 6,045

Colors: Maroon & Gold

Conference: Colonial Athletic Conference

Arena: Schar Center (5,100)

2017-2018 Record: 14-18 Overall, 6-12 CAA

Head Coach: Matt Matheny (141-148 at Elon, 141-148 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

ELON PROBABLE STARTERS
MINUTES POINTS REB/AST

#22 Steven Santa Ana

(Senior, Guard, 6-4, 190 lbs)

36.0

12.0

4.0/4.0

#20 Sheldon Eberhardt

(Senior, Guard, 6-5, 190 lbs)

31.0

7.0

3.0/5.0

#13 Dainan Swoope

(Senior, Guard, 6-0, 185 lbs)

32.0

14.0

2.0/1.0

#41 Tyler Seibring

(Senior, Forward, 6-9, 225 lbs)

33.0

17.0

8.0/1.0

#10 Karolis Kundrotas

(Senior, Forwards, 6-11, 240 lbs)

20.0

6.0

5.0/1.0
*Per game averages as of November 7, 2018
 SEASON STATISTICS
NORTH CAROLINA ELON

RECORD

1-0 (0-0 ACC)

1-0 (0-0 CAA)

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD

#63/#7

#107/#18

RANKINGS

AP Poll: #8
Coaches Poll: #7

BPI: #1

Sagarin: #5

AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR

BPI: #211

Sagarin: #186

POINTS PER GAME

78.0

62.0

SCORING MARGIN

+11.0

+6.0

FIELD GOAL PECENTAGE

49.2%

46.7%

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

38.1%

32.3%

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

40.9%

36.4%

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

25.7%

31.0%

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

73.3%

66.7%

REBOUNDS PER GAME

35.0

35.0

REBOUNDING MARGIN

+8.0

-1.0

ASSISTS PER GAME

21.0

13.0

TURNOVERS PER GAME

15.0

18.0

TURNOVER MARGIN

-6.0

-6.0

STEALS PER GAME

5.0

2.0

BLOCKS PER GAME

2.0

2.0
As of November 7, 2018
