TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Basketball Central: Elon
North Carolina opened the season on Tuesday night with a 78-67 win at Wofford while Elon opened its season with a 62-56 win at Manhattan.
Friday night's matchup between the Tar Heels and Phoenix will be the first regular-season game at Elon’s new on-campus arena, the Schar Center.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Friday, November 9, 2018
Location: Schar Center (5,100); Elon, North Carolina
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPNU (Kevin Fitzgerald, Malcolm Huckaby)
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)
Yahoo! Game Page: North Carolina vs. Elon
ELON PHOENIX
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 18-4
Last Meeting: Carolina 100 Elon 62 (2011)
Location: Elon, North Carolina
Enrollment: 6,045
Colors: Maroon & Gold
Conference: Colonial Athletic Conference
Arena: Schar Center (5,100)
2017-2018 Record: 14-18 Overall, 6-12 CAA
Head Coach: Matt Matheny (141-148 at Elon, 141-148 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REB/AST
|
#22 Steven Santa Ana
(Senior, Guard, 6-4, 190 lbs)
|
36.0
|
12.0
|
4.0/4.0
|
#20 Sheldon Eberhardt
(Senior, Guard, 6-5, 190 lbs)
|
31.0
|
7.0
|
3.0/5.0
|
#13 Dainan Swoope
(Senior, Guard, 6-0, 185 lbs)
|
32.0
|
14.0
|
2.0/1.0
|
#41 Tyler Seibring
(Senior, Forward, 6-9, 225 lbs)
|
33.0
|
17.0
|
8.0/1.0
|
#10 Karolis Kundrotas
(Senior, Forwards, 6-11, 240 lbs)
|
20.0
|
6.0
|
5.0/1.0
|NORTH CAROLINA
|ELON
|
RECORD
|
1-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
1-0 (0-0 CAA)
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD
|
#63/#7
|
#107/#18
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: #8
BPI: #1
Sagarin: #5
|
AP Poll: NR
BPI: #211
Sagarin: #186
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
78.0
|
62.0
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
+11.0
|
+6.0
|
FIELD GOAL PECENTAGE
|
49.2%
|
46.7%
|
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
38.1%
|
32.3%
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
40.9%
|
36.4%
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
25.7%
|
31.0%
|
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
73.3%
|
66.7%
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
35.0
|
35.0
|
REBOUNDING MARGIN
|
+8.0
|
-1.0
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
21.0
|
13.0
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
15.0
|
18.0
|
TURNOVER MARGIN
|
-6.0
|
-6.0
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
2.0
|
2.0