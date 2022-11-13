News More News
THI Basketball Central: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb continues its season-opening road tour when it comes to Chapel Hill on Tuesday night.
Gardner-Webb continues its season-opening road tour when it comes to Chapel Hill on Tuesday night.
DATE: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 135, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)

GARDNER-WEBB: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina 5-0

LAST MEETING: UNC 77 GWU 61 (2019)

GWU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
GARDNER-WEBB NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Tim Craft

156-136 overall
156-136 at GWU

Hubert Davis

31-10 overall
31-10 at UNC

2022-23 Record

0-2 (0-0 Big South)

2-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#228 BPI

#199 KenPom

#1 AP

#1 Coaches

#17 BPI

#12 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#120

#239

Points Per Game

69.5

85.5

Opponents PPG

64.2

71.0

Scoring Margin

+5.3

+14.5

Field Goal Percentage

44.4%

53.8%

3-PT FG Percentage

32.9%

23.3%

Free Throw Percentage

70.1%

73.5%

Rebounds Per Game

36.9

32.0

Rebounding Margin

+2.9

-4.0

Assists Per Game

13.2

9.0

Turnovers Per Game

13.4

8.5

Turnover Margin

-0.3

+4.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.1

Steals Per Game

7.3

5.5

Blocks Per Game

4.7

7.0
Statistics as of November 12, 2022
GARDNER-WEBB STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#23 Anthony Selden

JR, G, 6-6, 220

8.0

2.0

0.0

#4 DQ Nicholas

JR, G, 6-1, 180

9.5

4.0

2.0

#3 Quest Aldridge

SR, G, 6-4, 185

10.5

3.0

0.0

#24 Ludovic Dufeal

SR, F, 6-8, 200

4.0

1.0

1.5 BLKS

#14 Kareem Reid

SR, F, 6-9, 205

11.0

7.0

1.0 BLKS
Based on previous game
