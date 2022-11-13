THI Basketball Central: Gardner-Webb
DATE: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
TIME/TV: 8:00 pm/ACC Network (Wes Durham, Dan Bonner)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 135, XM/SXM 193, Internet 955)
GARDNER-WEBB: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina 5-0
LAST MEETING: UNC 77 GWU 61 (2019)
|GARDNER-WEBB
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Tim Craft
156-136 overall
|
Hubert Davis
31-10 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
0-2 (0-0 Big South)
|
2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#228 BPI
#199 KenPom
|
#1 AP
#1 Coaches
#17 BPI
#12 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#120
|
#239
|
Points Per Game
|
69.5
|
85.5
|
Opponents PPG
|
64.2
|
71.0
|
Scoring Margin
|
+5.3
|
+14.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44.4%
|
53.8%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
32.9%
|
23.3%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
70.1%
|
73.5%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
36.9
|
32.0
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+2.9
|
-4.0
|
Assists Per Game
|
13.2
|
9.0
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
13.4
|
8.5
|
Turnover Margin
|
-0.3
|
+4.0
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.3
|
5.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.7
|
7.0
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#23 Anthony Selden
JR, G, 6-6, 220
|
8.0
|
2.0
|
0.0
|
#4 DQ Nicholas
JR, G, 6-1, 180
|
9.5
|
4.0
|
2.0
|
#3 Quest Aldridge
SR, G, 6-4, 185
|
10.5
|
3.0
|
0.0
|
#24 Ludovic Dufeal
SR, F, 6-8, 200
|
4.0
|
1.0
|
1.5 BLKS
|
#14 Kareem Reid
SR, F, 6-9, 205
|
11.0
|
7.0
|
1.0 BLKS