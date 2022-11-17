News More News
THI Basketball Central: James Madison

Vado Morse leads James Madison into Sunday's matchup at the Smith Center.
Vado Morse leads James Madison into Sunday's matchup at the Smith Center. (JMU Sports Information)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
DATE: Sunday, November 20, 2022

WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

TIME/TV: Noon/ACC Network

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)

JAMES MADISON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter

SERIES: Carolina 3-0

LAST MEETING: UNC 80 JMU 29 (1989)

JMU - UNC TEAM COMPARISON
JAMES MADISON NORTH CAROLINA

Head Coach

Mark Byington

170-122 overall
32-21 at GWU

Hubert Davis

32-10 overall
32-10 at UNC

2022-23 Record

4-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)

3-0 (0-0 ACC)

Rankings

NR AP

NR Coaches

#81 BPI

#82 KenPom

#1 AP

#1 Coaches

#20 BPI

#17 KenPom

KenPom SOS

#276

#271

Points Per Game

105.3

81.0

Opponents PPG

56.8

69.3

Scoring Margin

+48.5

+11.7

Field Goal Percentage

58.6%

48.2%

3-PT FG Percentage

54.1%

27.3%

Free Throw Percentage

75.8%

76.4%

Rebounds Per Game

44.0

34.7

Rebounding Margin

+18.2

-2.0

Assists Per Game

18.3

8.7

Turnovers Per Game

16.0

9.0

Turnover Margin

+6.5

+3.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.0

Steals Per Game

12.3

5.0

Blocks Per Game

3.3

7.3
Statistics as of November 16, 2022
JAMES MADISON STARTERS
NAME PPG RPG APG

#15 Takal Molson

SR, G, 6-4, 210

13.5

3.5

1.5

#4 Vado Morse

SR, G, 6-0, 170

15.8

1.3

3.8

#5 Terrence Edwards

SO, G, 6-6, 190

13.5

5.8

3.8

#13 Mezie Offurum

SR, F, 6-8, 230

9.5

5.3

1.3

#11 Justin Amadi

SO, F, 6-7, 225

7.8

4.0

1.0
Based on previous game
