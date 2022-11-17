THI Basketball Central: James Madison
DATE: Sunday, November 20, 2022
WHERE: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)
TIME/TV: Noon/ACC Network
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV; Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUSXM College Basketball Schedule (Sirius 84, XM/SXM 84, Internet 84)
JAMES MADISON: Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Stats | Twitter
SERIES: Carolina 3-0
LAST MEETING: UNC 80 JMU 29 (1989)
|JAMES MADISON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
Head Coach
|
Mark Byington
170-122 overall
|
Hubert Davis
32-10 overall
|
2022-23 Record
|
4-0 (0-0 Sun Belt)
|
3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
Rankings
|
NR AP
NR Coaches
#81 BPI
#82 KenPom
|
#1 AP
#1 Coaches
#20 BPI
#17 KenPom
|
KenPom SOS
|
#276
|
#271
|
Points Per Game
|
105.3
|
81.0
|
Opponents PPG
|
56.8
|
69.3
|
Scoring Margin
|
+48.5
|
+11.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
58.6%
|
48.2%
|
3-PT FG Percentage
|
54.1%
|
27.3%
|
Free Throw Percentage
|
75.8%
|
76.4%
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
44.0
|
34.7
|
Rebounding Margin
|
+18.2
|
-2.0
|
Assists Per Game
|
18.3
|
8.7
|
Turnovers Per Game
|
16.0
|
9.0
|
Turnover Margin
|
+6.5
|
+3.0
|
Assist/Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
Steals Per Game
|
12.3
|
5.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.3
|
7.3
|NAME
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
#15 Takal Molson
SR, G, 6-4, 210
|
13.5
|
3.5
|
1.5
|
#4 Vado Morse
SR, G, 6-0, 170
|
15.8
|
1.3
|
3.8
|
#5 Terrence Edwards
SO, G, 6-6, 190
|
13.5
|
5.8
|
3.8
|
#13 Mezie Offurum
SR, F, 6-8, 230
|
9.5
|
5.3
|
1.3
|
#11 Justin Amadi
SO, F, 6-7, 225
|
7.8
|
4.0
|
1.0