TarHeelIllustrated.com

Date: Friday, March 16, 2018

Location: Spectrum Center (20,200); Charlotte, N.C.

Time/TV: 2:45 PM/CBS ((Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy

Wolfson)

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio, Sirus (137), XM (201), SiriusXM Online (962)

*The Tar Heel Sports Network is not allowed to stream NCAA Tournament games, but they are available on the radio.

Brackets: NCAA Tournament