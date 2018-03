TarHeelIllustrated.com

*The Tar Heel Sports Network is not allowed to stream NCAA Tournament games, but they are available on the radio.

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads the all-time series with Texas A&M, 2-1. The Tar Heels and Aggies have met one-time in the NCAA Tournament with Texas A&M picking up the win in 1980.

NCAA Tournament Record: 12-14 (14th NCAA Tournament)

Location: College Station, Texas

Enrollment: 68,625

Colors: Maroon & White

Conference: Southeastern Conference (SEC)

Arena: Reed Arena (12,989)

Head Coach: Billy Kennedy (136-97 at TAMU; 347-276 Overall)