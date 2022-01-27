 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Basketball Central: North Carolina State
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-27 23:43:29 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: North Carolina State

Carolina will need to keep Dereon Seabron in-check when N.C. State comes to Chapel Hill on Saturday.
Carolina will need to keep Dereon Seabron in-check when N.C. State comes to Chapel Hill on Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Arena: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750)

Time/TV: 2:00 pm/ACCN

Live Audio: Tar Heel Sports Network, GoHeelsTV; Sirius (371), XM (371), SiriusXM Online (371)

N.C. STATE - NORTH CAROLINA SERIES

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 161-79

Last Meeting: Carolina 86 N.C. State 76 (1/23/21)

Series Note: Carolina has won six of the last seven meetings with the Wolfpack.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE WOLFPACK (10-11, 3-7 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Kevin Keatts (89-58 at NCSU, 161-86 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #98 ESPN BPI, #101 Sagarin, #102 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #44

Strength of Record: #138

Offense (Per Game): 75.3 points, 42.9 FG%, 33.4 3-pt FG%, 70.8 FT%, 36.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.2 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 7.9 steals, 4.0 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 73.7 points, 45.8 FG%, 34.9 3-pt FG%, 73.0 FT%, 37.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 13.3 turnovers, 1.1 A/T ratio, 5.4 steals, 4.1 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#14 Casey Morsell, G, 6-3, 200, JR (22.1 mpg, 7.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.7 apg)

#1 Dereon Seabron, G, 6-7, 180, SO (36.6 mpg, 19.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.5 apg)

#0 Terquavion Smith, G, 6-4, 160, FR (30.4 mpg, 14.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)

#4 Jericole Hellems, F, 6-7, 200, SR (35.6 mpg, 14.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#21 Ebenezer Dowuona, F, 6-11, 225, SO (26.7 mpg, 4.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.1 apg)

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (14-6, 6-3 ACC)

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Head Coach: Hubert Davis (14-6 at UNC, 14-6 overall)

Rankings: NR AP, NR Coaches, #34 ESPN BPI, #32 Sagarin, #37 KenPom

Strength of Schedule: #25

Strength of Record: #35

Offense (Per Game): 76.9 points, 44.9 FG%, 37.0 3-pt FG%, 76.1 FT%, 41.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 11.9 turnovers, 1.2 A/T ratio, 4.9 steals, 3.5 blocks

Opponents (Per Game): 71.1 points, 43.3 FG%, 32.8 3-pt FG%, 69.7 FT%, 32.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 turnovers, 1.4 A/T ratio, 6.9 steals, 3.2 blocks

PROJECTED STARTERS

#2 Caleb Love, G, 6-4, 195, SO (32.2 mpg, 15.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.4 apg)

#4 RJ Davis, G, 6-0, 190, SO (32.1 mpg, 13.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.3 apg)

#1 Leaky Black, G, 6-8, 200, SR (25.4 mpg, 3.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.3 apg)

#5 Armando Bacot, F/C, 6-10, 240, JR (29.7 mpg, 16.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg, 1.5 apg)

#45 Brady Manek, F, 6-9, 230, SR (26.3 mpg, 12.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.7 apg)

*Projected starters based on previous game; Stats & rankings through 1/27/21*

NEXT FIVE GAMES FOR CAROLINA

February 1 - at Louisville 8:00 pm (ACCN)

February 5 - Duke 6:00 pm (ESPN)

February 8 - at Clemson 6:00 pm (ACCN)

February 12 - Florida State 2:00 pm (ESPN/ESPN2)

February 16 - Pittsburgh 8:00 pm (ACCN)

