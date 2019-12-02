News More News
THI Basketball Central: Ohio State

Kaleb Wesson and Ohio State come to the Smith Center on Wednesday night for their ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Where: Dean E. Smith Center (21, 750); Chapel Hill, N.C.

Time/TV: 9:30 pm/ESPN

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 12-2

Last Meeting: Carolina 86, Ohio State 72 (12/23/17)

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Enrollment: 59,837

Colors: Scarlett & Gray

Conference: Big Ten Conference

Arena: Value City Arena (19,049)

2018-2019 Record: 17-15 Overall, 8-12 Big Ten

Head Coach: .Chris Holtmann (52-24 at OSU, 166-109 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

PROBABLE STARTERS
MINUTES POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

#4 Duane Washington Jr

(SO, Guard, 6-3, 190)

21.7

10.1

2.7

2.0

#1 Luther Muhammad

(SO, Guard, 6-3, 185)

24.7

8.0

2.0

1.0

#13 CJ Walker

(JR, Guard, 6-1, 195)

21.3

7.3

2.6

3.4

#34 Kaleb Wesson

(JR, Forward, 6-9, 270)

24.9

12.7

9.3

2.0

#25 Kyle Young

(JR, Forward, 6-8, 205)

20.7

8.9

6.6

1.3
Based on previous game
2019-2020 SEASON STATISTICS
OHIO STATE NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

7-0 (0-0 Big Ten)

6-1 (1-0 ACC)

RANKINGS

AP: #

Coaches: #

ESPN BPI: #

AP: #

Coaches: #

ESPN BPI: #

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RANKINGS

#/#

#/#

POINTS PER GAME

78.3

74.6

SCORING MARGIN

+25.6

+8.5

FG PERCENTAGE

48.6%

42.2%

FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

32.9%

37.2%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE

39.7%

30.3%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

28.1%

32.3%

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

69.7%

65.0%

REBOUNDS PER GAME

41.6

49.7

REBOUNDING MARGIN

+8.6

+16.7

OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS

11.3

16.1

ASSISTS PER GAME

15.4

14.4

TURNOVERS PER GAME

12.0

13.7

TURNOVER MARGIN

+2.6

-2.7

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.3

1.1

STEALS PER GAME

4.6

5.1

BLOCKS PER GAME

4.1

5.1
As of December 1, 2019
