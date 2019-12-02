THI Basketball Central: Ohio State
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Where: Dean E. Smith Center (21, 750); Chapel Hill, N.C.
Time/TV: 9:30 pm/ESPN
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 12-2
Last Meeting: Carolina 86, Ohio State 72 (12/23/17)
Location: Columbus, Ohio
Enrollment: 59,837
Colors: Scarlett & Gray
Conference: Big Ten Conference
Arena: Value City Arena (19,049)
2018-2019 Record: 17-15 Overall, 8-12 Big Ten
Head Coach: .Chris Holtmann (52-24 at OSU, 166-109 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|
#4 Duane Washington Jr
(SO, Guard, 6-3, 190)
|
21.7
|
10.1
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
#1 Luther Muhammad
(SO, Guard, 6-3, 185)
|
24.7
|
8.0
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
#13 CJ Walker
(JR, Guard, 6-1, 195)
|
21.3
|
7.3
|
2.6
|
3.4
|
#34 Kaleb Wesson
(JR, Forward, 6-9, 270)
|
24.9
|
12.7
|
9.3
|
2.0
|
#25 Kyle Young
(JR, Forward, 6-8, 205)
|
20.7
|
8.9
|
6.6
|
1.3
|OHIO STATE
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
7-0 (0-0 Big Ten)
|
6-1 (1-0 ACC)
|
RANKINGS
|
AP: #
Coaches: #
ESPN BPI: #
|
AP: #
Coaches: #
ESPN BPI: #
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RANKINGS
|
#/#
|
#/#
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
78.3
|
74.6
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
+25.6
|
+8.5
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
48.6%
|
42.2%
|
FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
32.9%
|
37.2%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE
|
39.7%
|
30.3%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
28.1%
|
32.3%
|
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
69.7%
|
65.0%
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
41.6
|
49.7
|
REBOUNDING MARGIN
|
+8.6
|
+16.7
|
OFFENSIVE REBOUNDS
|
11.3
|
16.1
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
15.4
|
14.4
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
12.0
|
13.7
|
TURNOVER MARGIN
|
+2.6
|
-2.7
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
4.6
|
5.1
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
4.1
|
5.1