News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 20:16:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Oregon

Carolina looks to bounce back on Friday morning against Payton Pritchard and the Oregon Ducks.
Carolina looks to bounce back on Friday morning against Payton Pritchard and the Oregon Ducks. (Oregon Sports Information)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Friday, November 29, 2019

Where: Imperial Arena (3,900); Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Time/TV: 11:30 am EST/ESPN

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (TBA), XM (TBA), SiriusXM Online (TBA)

Standings: Atlantic Coast Conference

Tournament Site/Brackets: Battle 4 Atlantis

OREGON DUCKS

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 5-0

Last Meeting: Carolina 77, Oregon 76 (4/1/17 - Final Four)

Location: Eugene, Oregon

Enrollment: 23,000

Colors: Green & Yellow

Conference: Pad-12

Arena: Matthew Knight Arena (12,364)

2018-2019 Record: 25-13 Overall, 10-8 Pac-12

Head Coach: Dana Altman (651-340 overall; 241-97 at Oregon)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

PROBABLE STARTERS
MINUTES POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

#5 Chris Duarte

(JR, Guard, 6-6, 190)

26.2

9.3

4.8

2.2

#3 Payton Pritchard

(SR, Guard, 6-2, 190)

33.3

18.8

4.5

5.7

#32 Anthony Mathis

(SR, Guard, 6-4, 185)

26.0

13.5

2.5

0.8

#33 Francis Okoro

(SO, Forward, 6-9, 235)

22.8

6.8

6.6

0.4

#10 Shakur Juiston

(SR, Forward, 6-7, 225)

27.2

10.2

6.2

2.7
Based on previous game
2019-2020 SEASON STATISTICS
OREGON NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

6-1 (0-0 Pac-12)

5-1 (1-0 ACC)

RANKINGS

AP: #11

Coaches: #10
BPI: #6

AP: #6

Coaches: #4
BPI: #20

ESPN BPI STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD

#135/#3

#279/#17

POINTS PER GAME

78.1

74.3

SCORING MARGIN

+12.2

+9.5

FG PERCENTAGE

47.9%

42.3%

FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

37.1%

37.5%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE

38.8%

31.2%

3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

26.7%

31.0%

FT PERCENTAGE

65.9%

60.3%

REBOUNDS PER GAME

39.1

50.2

REBOUNDING MARGIN

+3.2

18.2

ASSISTS PER GAME

14.4

14.8

TURNOVERS PER GAME

11.9

13.8

TURNOVER FORCED PER GAME

12.0

11.7

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

1.2

1.1

STEALS PER GAME

6.6

5.3

BLOCKS PER GAME

3.1

4.0
As of November 28, 2019
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}