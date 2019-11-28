THI Basketball Central: Oregon
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Friday, November 29, 2019
Where: Imperial Arena (3,900); Paradise Island, The Bahamas
Time/TV: 11:30 am EST/ESPN
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (TBA), XM (TBA), SiriusXM Online (TBA)
Standings: Atlantic Coast Conference
Tournament Site/Brackets: Battle 4 Atlantis
OREGON DUCKS
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 5-0
Last Meeting: Carolina 77, Oregon 76 (4/1/17 - Final Four)
Location: Eugene, Oregon
Enrollment: 23,000
Colors: Green & Yellow
Conference: Pad-12
Arena: Matthew Knight Arena (12,364)
2018-2019 Record: 25-13 Overall, 10-8 Pac-12
Head Coach: Dana Altman (651-340 overall; 241-97 at Oregon)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|
#5 Chris Duarte
(JR, Guard, 6-6, 190)
|
26.2
|
9.3
|
4.8
|
2.2
|
#3 Payton Pritchard
(SR, Guard, 6-2, 190)
|
33.3
|
18.8
|
4.5
|
5.7
|
#32 Anthony Mathis
(SR, Guard, 6-4, 185)
|
26.0
|
13.5
|
2.5
|
0.8
|
#33 Francis Okoro
(SO, Forward, 6-9, 235)
|
22.8
|
6.8
|
6.6
|
0.4
|
#10 Shakur Juiston
(SR, Forward, 6-7, 225)
|
27.2
|
10.2
|
6.2
|
2.7
|OREGON
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
6-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|
5-1 (1-0 ACC)
|
RANKINGS
|
AP: #11
Coaches: #10
|
AP: #6
Coaches: #4
|
ESPN BPI STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD
|
#135/#3
|
#279/#17
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
78.1
|
74.3
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
+12.2
|
+9.5
|
FG PERCENTAGE
|
47.9%
|
42.3%
|
FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
37.1%
|
37.5%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE
|
38.8%
|
31.2%
|
3-PT FG PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
26.7%
|
31.0%
|
FT PERCENTAGE
|
65.9%
|
60.3%
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
39.1
|
50.2
|
REBOUNDING MARGIN
|
+3.2
|
18.2
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
14.4
|
14.8
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
11.9
|
13.8
|
TURNOVER FORCED PER GAME
|
12.0
|
11.7
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
6.6
|
5.3
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
3.1
|
4.0