{{ timeAgo('2018-11-11 14:08:51 -0600') }} basketball

THI Basketball Central: Stanford

Kevin Roy/THI
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina opens the home schedule on Monday when Stanford comes to Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 116-67 win at Elon while the Cardinal topped UNC-Wilmington, 72-59, on Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 on the early season.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Monday, November 12, 2018

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN2 (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (119), XM (193), SiriusXM Online (955)

Yahoo! Game Page: Stanford vs. North Carolina

STANFORD CARDINAL

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter | Facebook

Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 11-0

Last Meeting: Carolina 96, Stanford 72 (2017)

Location: Stanford, California

Enrollment: 16,424

Colors: Cardinal & White

Conference: Pac-12

Arena: Maples Pavilion (7,233)

2017-2018 Record: 19-16 Overall, 11-7 Pac-12

Head Coach: Jerod Haase (35-33 at Stanford, 115-86 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

STANFORD PROBABLE STARTERS
MINUTES POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

#23 Cormac Ryan

(Freshman, Guard, 6-5, 190)

27.0

15.0

4.5

1.0

#1 Daejon Davis

(Sophomore, Guard, 6-3, 185)

29.5

12.5

2.0

1.5

#20 Josh Sharma

(Senior, Center, 7-0, 230)

8.5

4.0

3.0

0.5

#13 Oscar da Silva

(Sophomore, Forward, 6-9, 235)

26.5

5.0

8.5

2.0

#0 KZ Okpala

(Sophomore, Forward, 6-9, 215)

37.0

26.0

6.5

2.5
*2018-19 Season Per Game Average*
SEASON STATISTICS
STANFORD NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)

2-0 (0-0 ACC)

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD

#139/#13

#99/#8

RANKINGS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

BPI: #150

AP Poll: #8

Coaches Poll: #7

BPI: #1

POINTS PER GAME

84.0

97.0

SCORING MARGIN

+17.5

+30.0

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

50.5%

50.7%

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

39.8%

36.9%

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

43.3%

34.8%

3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE

24.3%

25.0%

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

72.6%

71.4%

REBOUNDS PER GAME

37.5

47.5

REBOUNDING MARGIN

+5.5

+18.5

ASSISTS PER GAME

8.0

19.5

TURNOVERS PER GAME

14.5

13.0

TURNOVER MARGIN

+1.0

+1

ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO

0.6

1.5

STEALS PER GAME

9.5

8.5

BLOCKS PER GAME

4.5

3.5
As of November 9, 2018
