TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Basketball Central: Stanford
North Carolina opens the home schedule on Monday when Stanford comes to Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels are coming off of a 116-67 win at Elon while the Cardinal topped UNC-Wilmington, 72-59, on Friday night. Both teams are 2-0 on the early season.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Monday, November 12, 2018
Location: Dean E. Smith Center (21,750); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN2 (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirius (119), XM (193), SiriusXM Online (955)
Yahoo! Game Page: Stanford vs. North Carolina
STANFORD CARDINAL
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter | Facebook
Series vs. UNC: Carolina leads 11-0
Last Meeting: Carolina 96, Stanford 72 (2017)
Location: Stanford, California
Enrollment: 16,424
Colors: Cardinal & White
Conference: Pac-12
Arena: Maples Pavilion (7,233)
2017-2018 Record: 19-16 Overall, 11-7 Pac-12
Head Coach: Jerod Haase (35-33 at Stanford, 115-86 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|ASSISTS
|
#23 Cormac Ryan
(Freshman, Guard, 6-5, 190)
|
27.0
|
15.0
|
4.5
|
1.0
|
#1 Daejon Davis
(Sophomore, Guard, 6-3, 185)
|
29.5
|
12.5
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
#20 Josh Sharma
(Senior, Center, 7-0, 230)
|
8.5
|
4.0
|
3.0
|
0.5
|
#13 Oscar da Silva
(Sophomore, Forward, 6-9, 235)
|
26.5
|
5.0
|
8.5
|
2.0
|
#0 KZ Okpala
(Sophomore, Forward, 6-9, 215)
|
37.0
|
26.0
|
6.5
|
2.5
|STANFORD
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|
2-0 (0-0 ACC)
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE/RECORD
|
#139/#13
|
#99/#8
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
BPI: #150
|
AP Poll: #8
Coaches Poll: #7
BPI: #1
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
84.0
|
97.0
|
SCORING MARGIN
|
+17.5
|
+30.0
|
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
50.5%
|
50.7%
|
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
39.8%
|
36.9%
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
|
43.3%
|
34.8%
|
3-PT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE DEFENSE
|
24.3%
|
25.0%
|
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
|
72.6%
|
71.4%
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
37.5
|
47.5
|
REBOUNDING MARGIN
|
+5.5
|
+18.5
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
8.0
|
19.5
|
TURNOVERS PER GAME
|
14.5
|
13.0
|
TURNOVER MARGIN
|
+1.0
|
+1
|
ASSIST/TURNOVER RATIO
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
9.5
|
8.5
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
4.5
|
3.5