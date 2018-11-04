TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina opens the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday night looking for a touch of revenge when it travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to take on Wofford. The Terriers shocked the Tar Heels last season in Chapel Hill jumping on Carolina early and leading most of the game before taking the 79-75 upset.

Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Preaseason Player of the Year, scored 27 points against Carolina that night and returns to lead the Terriers in his senior season.