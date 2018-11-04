TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Basketball Central: Wofford
North Carolina opens the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday night looking for a touch of revenge when it travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to take on Wofford. The Terriers shocked the Tar Heels last season in Chapel Hill jumping on Carolina early and leading most of the game before taking the 79-75 upset.
Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Preaseason Player of the Year, scored 27 points against Carolina that night and returns to lead the Terriers in his senior season.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Location: Richardson Indoor Stadium (3,400); Spartanburg, South Carolina
Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg & LaPhonso Ellis)
Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirus (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)
Yahoo! Game Page: North Carolina vs. Wofford
WOFFORD TERRIERS
Series vs. UNC: Carolina is 3-1 against Wofford.
Last Season: Wofford 79, Carolina 75 (Dec. 20, 2017)
Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Enrollment: 1,650
Colors: Old Gold & Black
Conference: Southern Conference
Arena: Richardson Indoor Stadium (3,400)
2017-2018 Record: 21-13 Overall, 11-7 SoCon
Head Coach: Mike Young (269-239 at Wofford, 269-239 Overall)
|2017-18 PER GAME AVERAGE
|MINUTES
|POINTS
|REBOUNDS
|
#3 Fletcher Magee *
(6-4, Senior, Guard)
|
33.6
|
22.1
|
2.9
|
#10 Nathan Hoover *
(6-4, Junior, Guard)
|
27.1
|
11.0
|
2.6
|
#5 Storm Murphy *
(5-11, Sophomore, Guard)
|
27.4
|
6.3
|
2.2
|
#33 Cameron Jackson *
(6-8, Senior, Forward)
|
23.2
|
12.0
|
5.9
|
#15 Trevor Stumpe
(6-5, Junior, Guard)
|
26.7
|
10.8
|
4.2
|
#50 Matthew Pegram
(6-11, Senior, Center)
|
14.9
|
5.3
|
3.1
|
#24 Keve Aluma
(6-9, Sophomore, Forward)
|
13.3
|
2.5
|
3.4
|
#21 Tray Hollowell
(6-2, Sophomore, Guard)
|
9.2
|
3.2
|
0.9