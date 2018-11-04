Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 22:07:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI Basketball Central: Wofford

C8dbwvaueayztdywrfe8
Kevin Roy/THI
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina opens the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday night looking for a touch of revenge when it travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to take on Wofford. The Terriers shocked the Tar Heels last season in Chapel Hill jumping on Carolina early and leading most of the game before taking the 79-75 upset.

Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Preaseason Player of the Year, scored 27 points against Carolina that night and returns to lead the Terriers in his senior season.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Location: Richardson Indoor Stadium (3,400); Spartanburg, South Carolina

Time/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPN2 (Rich Hollenberg & LaPhonso Ellis)

Live Audio: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel (FREE); Sirus (81), XM (81), SiriusXM Online (81)

Yahoo! Game Page: North Carolina vs. Wofford

WOFFORD TERRIERS

Official Site | Schedule | Statistics | Roster | Twitter | Facebook

Series vs. UNC: Carolina is 3-1 against Wofford.

Last Season: Wofford 79, Carolina 75 (Dec. 20, 2017)

Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Enrollment: 1,650

Colors: Old Gold & Black

Conference: Southern Conference

Arena: Richardson Indoor Stadium (3,400)

2017-2018 Record: 21-13 Overall, 11-7 SoCon

Head Coach: Mike Young (269-239 at Wofford, 269-239 Overall)

RETURNING STARTERS &amp; TOP RESERVES
2017-18 PER GAME AVERAGE MINUTES POINTS REBOUNDS

#3 Fletcher Magee *

(6-4, Senior, Guard)

33.6

22.1

2.9

#10 Nathan Hoover *

(6-4, Junior, Guard)

27.1

11.0

2.6

#5 Storm Murphy *

(5-11, Sophomore, Guard)

27.4

6.3

2.2

#33 Cameron Jackson *

(6-8, Senior, Forward)

23.2

12.0

5.9

#15 Trevor Stumpe

(6-5, Junior, Guard)

26.7

10.8

4.2

#50 Matthew Pegram

(6-11, Senior, Center)

14.9

5.3

3.1

#24 Keve Aluma

(6-9, Sophomore, Forward)

13.3

2.5

3.4

#21 Tray Hollowell

(6-2, Sophomore, Guard)

9.2

3.2

0.9
* Returning Starters

A LOOK BACK TO DECEMBER 20, 2017

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}