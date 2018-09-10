Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-10 21:19:55 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Central Florida

North Carolina hosts No. 18 UCF on Saturday needing a win over the Golden Knights.
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Central Florida comes to Chapel Hill this weekend on a 15-game winning streak dating back to last season. In 2018, the Golden Knights own wins over Connecticut, 56-17, and South Carolina State, 35-0.

This will be a tall task for the 0-2 Tar Heels who also have to watch Hurricane Florence all this week to see if the game will even be able to be played on Saturday.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Central Florida -14.5

DATE: Saturday, September 15, 2018

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (111) XM (201) SXM Online (964)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: Central Florida vs. North Carolina

CENTRAL FLORIDA GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics

SERIES vs. UNC: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: First Meeting

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida

ENROLLMENT: 67,000+

COLORS: Black & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): Spectrum Stadium (44,206)

SURFACE: Natural Grass (419 Bermuda)

CONFERENCE: American Athletic Conference

2017 RECORD: 13-0 (8-0 AAC)

HEAD COACH: Josh Heupel (2-0 overall; 2-0 at UCF)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SEASON INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
CENTRAL FLORIDA NORTH CAROLINA

PASSING LEADER

McKenzie Milton

45-71 passing, 589 yards

6 TD, 3 INT

Nathan Elliot

37-73 passing, 356 yards

1 TD, 4 INT

RUSHING LEADER

Adrian Killins

17 carries, 127 yards

3 TD

Antonio Williams

23 carries, 143 yards

1 TD

RECEIVING LEADER

Tre Nixon

8 receptions, 154 yards

2 TD

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

7 receptions, 146 yards

1 TD

TACKLES LEADER

Pat Jasinski

19 total tackles

Dominic Ross, Cole Holcomb & J.K. Britt

13 total tackles
As of September 9, 2018
2018 TEAM STATISTICS
CENTRAL FLORIDA NORTH CAROINA

RECORD

2-0 (1-0 AAC)

0-2 (0-0 ACC)

RANKINGS

AP Poll: #18

Coaches Poll: #18

FPI: #49

Sagarin: #36

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

FPI: #71

Sagarin: #79

POINTS PER GAME

47.0

18.0

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

8.0

32.5

PASSING YARDS PER GAME

303.0

185.5

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

173.0

204.5

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME

306.0

162.5

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

198.5

190.0

TOTAL OFFENSE PER GAME

609.0

348.0

TOTAL OFFENSE ALLOWED PER GAME

371.5

394.5

PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME

14/64.0

20/94.5
As of September 9, 2018
{{ article.author_name }}