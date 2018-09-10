TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Football Central: Central Florida
Central Florida comes to Chapel Hill this weekend on a 15-game winning streak dating back to last season. In 2018, the Golden Knights own wins over Connecticut, 56-17, and South Carolina State, 35-0.
This will be a tall task for the 0-2 Tar Heels who also have to watch Hurricane Florence all this week to see if the game will even be able to be played on Saturday.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Central Florida -14.5
DATE: Saturday, September 15, 2018
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: Noon/ESPNU
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (111) XM (201) SXM Online (964)
YAHOO! GAME PAGE: Central Florida vs. North Carolina
CENTRAL FLORIDA GOLDEN KNIGHTS
SERIES vs. UNC: First Meeting
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
LOCATION: Orlando, Florida
ENROLLMENT: 67,000+
COLORS: Black & Gold
STADIUM (cap.): Spectrum Stadium (44,206)
SURFACE: Natural Grass (419 Bermuda)
CONFERENCE: American Athletic Conference
2017 RECORD: 13-0 (8-0 AAC)
HEAD COACH: Josh Heupel (2-0 overall; 2-0 at UCF)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|CENTRAL FLORIDA
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
PASSING LEADER
|
McKenzie Milton
45-71 passing, 589 yards
6 TD, 3 INT
|
Nathan Elliot
37-73 passing, 356 yards
1 TD, 4 INT
|
RUSHING LEADER
|
Adrian Killins
17 carries, 127 yards
3 TD
|
Antonio Williams
23 carries, 143 yards
1 TD
|
RECEIVING LEADER
|
Tre Nixon
8 receptions, 154 yards
2 TD
|
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
7 receptions, 146 yards
1 TD
|
TACKLES LEADER
|
Pat Jasinski
19 total tackles
|
Dominic Ross, Cole Holcomb & J.K. Britt
13 total tackles
|CENTRAL FLORIDA
|NORTH CAROINA
|
RECORD
|
2-0 (1-0 AAC)
|
0-2 (0-0 ACC)
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: #18
Coaches Poll: #18
FPI: #49
Sagarin: #36
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #71
Sagarin: #79
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
47.0
|
18.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
8.0
|
32.5
|
PASSING YARDS PER GAME
|
303.0
|
185.5
|
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
173.0
|
204.5
|
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME
|
306.0
|
162.5
|
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
198.5
|
190.0
|
TOTAL OFFENSE PER GAME
|
609.0
|
348.0
|
TOTAL OFFENSE ALLOWED PER GAME
|
371.5
|
394.5
|
PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME
|
14/64.0
|
20/94.5