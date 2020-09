TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Charlotte

THI FOOTBALL CENTRAL THREAD: Charlotte vs. Carolina

SERIES vs. UNC: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: First Meeting

LOCATION: Charlotte, North Carolina

ENROLLMENT: 29,710

SCHOOL COLOR: Green & White

STADIUM (cap.): Jerry Richardson Stadium (15,314)

SURFACE: Synthetic Turf

CONFERENCE: Conference USA

2019 RECORD: 7-6 overall, 5-3 CUSA

HEAD COACH: Will Healey (20-28 overall, 7-7 at Charlotte)