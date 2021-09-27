THI Football Central: Duke
LINE: Carolina -18
DATE: Saturday, October 2, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: Noon/ESPN2
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: 63-40-4 Carolina
LAST MEETING: Carolina 56 Duke 24 (2020) Scroll down for video
DUKE BLUE DEVILS (3-1, 0-0)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: David Cutcliffe (121-118 overall, 77-89 at Duke)
RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #76 FPI, #82 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #124 (Remaining SOS: #47)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #69
OFFENSE (per game): 38.8 points, 247.3 rushing, 297.3 passing, 544.5 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 26.0 points, 181.5 rushing, 240.8 passing, 422.3 yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (2-2, 1-2)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (261-134-1 overall, 86-58-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: #42 AP, #40 Coaches, #23 FPI, #36 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #54 (Remaining SOS: #40)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #62
OFFENSE (per game): 37.5 points, 200.5 rushing, 306.8 passing, 480.5 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 29.5 points, 148.3 rushing, 236.3 passing, 384.5 yards
PASSING LEADERS
DU: Gunnar Holmberg - 1140 yards, 93-129-2 completions, 3 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 1173 yards, 77-121-4 completions, 11 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
DU: Mataeo Durant - 87 carries, 522 yards, 6.0 average, 8 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 62 carries, 370 yards, 6.0 average, 3 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
DU: Jake Bobo - 34 receptions, 385 yards, 11.2 average, 0 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 32 receptions, 452 yards, 14.1 average, 5 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
DU: Shaka Heyward - 42 tackles (11 solo, 31 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 0 Sacks
UNC: Jeremiah Gemmel - 21 tackles (15 solo, 6 assisted), 1.5 TFL, 0 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through September 26, 2021*