{{ timeAgo('2021-09-27 09:46:31 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Duke

Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke into Kenan Stadium on Saturday for the next Battle of the Blues.
Gunnar Holmberg leads Duke into Kenan Stadium on Saturday for the next Battle of the Blues. (AP)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

LINE: Carolina -18

DATE: Saturday, October 2, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: Noon/ESPN2

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (85) XM (85) SXM Online (85)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: 63-40-4 Carolina

LAST MEETING: Carolina 56 Duke 24 (2020) Scroll down for video

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (3-1, 0-0)

HEAD COACH: David Cutcliffe (121-118 overall, 77-89 at Duke)

RANKINGS: NR AP, NR Coaches, #76 FPI, #82 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #124 (Remaining SOS: #47)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #69

OFFENSE (per game): 38.8 points, 247.3 rushing, 297.3 passing, 544.5 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 26.0 points, 181.5 rushing, 240.8 passing, 422.3 yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (2-2, 1-2)

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (261-134-1 overall, 86-58-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: #42 AP, #40 Coaches, #23 FPI, #36 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #54 (Remaining SOS: #40)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #62

OFFENSE (per game): 37.5 points, 200.5 rushing, 306.8 passing, 480.5 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 29.5 points, 148.3 rushing, 236.3 passing, 384.5 yards

PASSING LEADERS

DU: Gunnar Holmberg - 1140 yards, 93-129-2 completions, 3 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 1173 yards, 77-121-4 completions, 11 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

DU: Mataeo Durant - 87 carries, 522 yards, 6.0 average, 8 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 62 carries, 370 yards, 6.0 average, 3 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

DU: Jake Bobo - 34 receptions, 385 yards, 11.2 average, 0 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 32 receptions, 452 yards, 14.1 average, 5 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

DU: Shaka Heyward - 42 tackles (11 solo, 31 assisted), 3.0 TFL, 0 Sacks

UNC: Jeremiah Gemmel - 21 tackles (15 solo, 6 assisted), 1.5 TFL, 0 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through September 26, 2021*

LOOK BACK: Carolina vs. Duke (2020)

{{ article.author_name }}