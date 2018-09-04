TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Football Central: East Carolina
East Carolina had to wait an extra day to open its season when weather postponed the Pirates' game against North Carolina A&T at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium last Saturday. Once the Aggies and Pirates did hit the field the game had a surprise ending as North Carolina A&T pulled off the come-from-behind upset in a 28-23 win over ECU. (Video highlights below)
Now, it is time for Carolina to take its shot at the Pirates and this one should carry plenty of emotion in it as both teams look for their first win of the season.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Carolina -16.5
DATE: Saturday, September 8, 2018
WHERE: Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium (50,000); Greenville, N.C.
TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (135) XM (193) SXM Online (955)
YAHOO! GAME PAGE: North Carolina vs. East Carolina
EAST CAROLINA PIRATES
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter | Facebook
SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 12-4-1.
LAST MEETING: East Carolina destroyed North Carolina, 70-41, in Greenville on September 20, 2014. (Video highlights below)
LOCATION: Greenville, North Carolina
ENROLLMENT: 29,131
COLORS: Purple & Gold
STADIUM (cap.): Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (50,000)
SURFACE: Natural Grass (Tifway 419 Bermuda)
CONFERENCE: American Athletic Conference
2017 RECORD: 3-9 (2-6 AAC)
HEAD COACH: Scottie Montgomery (6-18 overall; 6-18 at ECU)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|NORTH CAROINA
|EAST CAROLINA
|
PASSING
|
Nathan Elliott
15-35 Passing, 137 Yards
1 TD, 4 INT
|
Reid Herring
37-65 Passing, 309 Yards
2 TDs, 2 INTs
|
RUSHING
|
Nathan Elliott
10 Carries, 58 Yards
|
Anthony Scott
12 Carries, 34 Yards
|
RECEIVING
|
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
3 Receptions, 62 Yards, 1 TD
|
Terrell Green
10 Receptions, 85 Yards
|
TACKLES
|
Malik Carney
8 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks
|
Nate Harvey
8 Tackles, 4 TFL
|NORTH CAROLINA
|EAST CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
0-1 (0-0 ACC)
|
0-1 (0-0 ACC)
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #52
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #134
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
17.0
|
23.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
24.0
|
28.0
|
PASSING YARDS PER GAME
|
137.0
|
314.0
|
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
119.9
|
187.0
|
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME
|
164.0
|
68.0
|
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
160.0
|
82.0
|
TOTAL OFFENSE PER GAME
|
301.0
|
382.0
|
TOTAL OFFENSE ALLOWED PER GAME
|
279.0
|
269.0
|
PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME
|
13/124.0
|
5/45.0