TarHeelIllustrated.com

East Carolina had to wait an extra day to open its season when weather postponed the Pirates' game against North Carolina A&T at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium last Saturday. Once the Aggies and Pirates did hit the field the game had a surprise ending as North Carolina A&T pulled off the come-from-behind upset in a 28-23 win over ECU. (Video highlights below)

Now, it is time for Carolina to take its shot at the Pirates and this one should carry plenty of emotion in it as both teams look for their first win of the season.