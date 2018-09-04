Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 20:14:38 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: East Carolina

Tkxrbspwdur856xm9ald
Scottie Montgomery finds himself on the hot seat after Sunday's loss to North Carolina A&T. His Pirates host Carolina on Saturday.
USA Today Sports Images
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

East Carolina had to wait an extra day to open its season when weather postponed the Pirates' game against North Carolina A&T at Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium last Saturday. Once the Aggies and Pirates did hit the field the game had a surprise ending as North Carolina A&T pulled off the come-from-behind upset in a 28-23 win over ECU. (Video highlights below)

Now, it is time for Carolina to take its shot at the Pirates and this one should carry plenty of emotion in it as both teams look for their first win of the season.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Carolina -16.5

DATE: Saturday, September 8, 2018

WHERE: Dowdy-Ficklin Stadium (50,000); Greenville, N.C.

TIME/TV: 3:30 pm/ESPNU (Mike Corey, Rene Ingoglia)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (135) XM (193) SXM Online (955)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: North Carolina vs. East Carolina

EAST CAROLINA PIRATES

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter | Facebook

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 12-4-1.

LAST MEETING: East Carolina destroyed North Carolina, 70-41, in Greenville on September 20, 2014. (Video highlights below)

LOCATION: Greenville, North Carolina

ENROLLMENT: 29,131

COLORS: Purple & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (50,000)

SURFACE: Natural Grass (Tifway 419 Bermuda)

CONFERENCE: American Athletic Conference

2017 RECORD: 3-9 (2-6 AAC)

HEAD COACH: Scottie Montgomery (6-18 overall; 6-18 at ECU)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

NORTH CAROLINA - EAST CAROLINA INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
NORTH CAROINA EAST CAROLINA

PASSING

Nathan Elliott

15-35 Passing, 137 Yards

1 TD, 4 INT

Reid Herring

37-65 Passing, 309 Yards

2 TDs, 2 INTs

RUSHING

Nathan Elliott

10 Carries, 58 Yards

Anthony Scott

12 Carries, 34 Yards

RECEIVING

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

3 Receptions, 62 Yards, 1 TD

Terrell Green

10 Receptions, 85 Yards

TACKLES

Malik Carney

8 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks

Nate Harvey

8 Tackles, 4 TFL
As of September 3, 2018
NORTH CAROLINA - EAST CAROLINA TEAM STATISTICS
NORTH CAROLINA EAST CAROLINA

RECORD

0-1 (0-0 ACC)

0-1 (0-0 ACC)

RANKINGS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #45

Sagarin: #52

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #120

Sagarin: #134

POINTS PER GAME

17.0

23.0

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

24.0

28.0

PASSING YARDS PER GAME

137.0

314.0

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

119.9

187.0

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME

164.0

68.0

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

160.0

82.0

TOTAL OFFENSE PER GAME

301.0

382.0

TOTAL OFFENSE ALLOWED PER GAME

279.0

269.0

PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME

13/124.0

5/45.0
As of September 3, 2018
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}