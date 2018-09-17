Ticker
THI Football Central: Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi's Pitt Panthers come to Kenan Stadium on Saturday for Carolina's ACC opener.
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Well, lets try this again! Carolina will open the home portion of its schedule on Saturday when Pittsburgh comes to Chapel Hill.

The Panthers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC following a 24-19 conference win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers only loss came at the hands of Penn State.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Pitt -3.5

DATE: Saturday, September 22, 2018

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (106) XM (210) SXM Online (968)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

PITTSBURGH PANTHERS

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads the all-time vs. Pitt, 9-3, including five wins in a row over the Panthers.

LAST MEETING: UNC 34, Pitt 31 at Pitt on November 9, 2017.

LOCATION: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ENROLLMENT: 34,580

COLORS: Blue & Gold

STADIUM (cap.): Heinz Field (68,400)

SURFACE: Natural Grass

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2017 RECORD: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)

HEAD COACH: Pat Narduzzi (23-17 Overall, 23-17 at Pitt)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICAL LEADERS
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

PASSING LEADER

Kenny Pickett

41-63 passing, 406 yards

2 TD, 3 INT

Nathan Elliot

37-73 passing, 356 yards

1 TD, 4 INT

RUSHING LEADER

Qadree Ollison

45 carries, 283 yards

3 TD

Antonio Williams

23 carries, 143 yards

1 TD

PASSING LEADER

Taysir Mack

8 receptions, 148 yards

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

7 receptions, 146 yards

1 TD

LEADING TACKLER(S)

Quintin Wirginis

19 total tackles

Dominic Ross, Cole Holcomb & J.K. Britt

13 total tackles
As of September 17, 2018
TEAM SEASON STATISTICS
PITTSBURGH NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

2-1 (1-0 ACC)

0-2 (0-0 ACC)

RANKING

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

FPI: #74

Sagarin: #72

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

FPI: #70

Sagarin: #77

POINTS PER GAME

21.0

18.0

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

25.7

32.5

PASSING YARDS PER GAME

140.3

185.5

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

169.3

204.5

RUSHING YARDS PER GAME

207.0

162.5

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

197.0

190.0

TOTAL YARDS PER GAME

347.3

348.0

TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME

366.3

394.5

PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME

8.0/69.67

10.0/94.5
As of September 17, 2018

