TarHeelIllustrated.com

Well, lets try this again! Carolina will open the home portion of its schedule on Saturday when Pittsburgh comes to Chapel Hill.
The Panthers are 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC following a 24-19 conference win over Georgia Tech last Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers only loss came at the hands of Penn State.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Pitt -3.5
DATE: Saturday, September 22, 2018
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (106) XM (210) SXM Online (968)
PITTSBURGH PANTHERS
SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads the all-time vs. Pitt, 9-3, including five wins in a row over the Panthers.
LAST MEETING: UNC 34, Pitt 31 at Pitt on November 9, 2017.
LOCATION: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
ENROLLMENT: 34,580
COLORS: Blue & Gold
STADIUM (cap.): Heinz Field (68,400)
SURFACE: Natural Grass
CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference
2017 RECORD: 5-7 (3-5 ACC)
HEAD COACH: Pat Narduzzi (23-17 Overall, 23-17 at Pitt)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
PASSING LEADER
|
Kenny Pickett
41-63 passing, 406 yards
2 TD, 3 INT
|
Nathan Elliot
37-73 passing, 356 yards
1 TD, 4 INT
|
RUSHING LEADER
|
Qadree Ollison
45 carries, 283 yards
3 TD
|
Antonio Williams
23 carries, 143 yards
1 TD
|
PASSING LEADER
|
Taysir Mack
8 receptions, 148 yards
|
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
7 receptions, 146 yards
1 TD
|
LEADING TACKLER(S)
|
Quintin Wirginis
19 total tackles
|
Dominic Ross, Cole Holcomb & J.K. Britt
13 total tackles
|PITTSBURGH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
2-1 (1-0 ACC)
|
0-2 (0-0 ACC)
|
RANKING
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #74
Sagarin: #72
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #70
Sagarin: #77
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
21.0
|
18.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
25.7
|
32.5
|
PASSING YARDS PER GAME
|
140.3
|
185.5
|
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
169.3
|
204.5
|
RUSHING YARDS PER GAME
|
207.0
|
162.5
|
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
197.0
|
190.0
|
TOTAL YARDS PER GAME
|
347.3
|
348.0
|
TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
366.3
|
394.5
|
PENALTIES/YARDS PER GAME
|
8.0/69.67
|
10.0/94.5
