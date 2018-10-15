TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Football Central: Syracuse
As has become the norm, Carolina will be coming off of another tough loss when it travels to Syracuse on Saturday. Carolina dropped a close game against Virginia Tech, 22-19, this past weekend while the Orange enjoyed a bye week after a 44-37 OT loss at Pittsburgh.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Syracuse -9.5
DATE: Saturday, October 20, 2018
WHERE: Carrier Dome (49,262); Syracuse, New York
TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (133) XM (385) SXM Online (976)
YAHOO! GAME PAGE: North Carolina vs. Syracuse
SYRACUSE ORANGE
Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter | Facebook
SERIES vs. UNC: Tied at 2-2
LAST MEETING: Syracuse 49, Carolina 47 3OT during the 2003 season in Chapel Hill
LOCATION: Syracuse, New York
ENROLLMENT: 22,484
COLORS: Orange
STADIUM (cap.): Carrier Dome (49,262)
SURFACE: FieldTurf
CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference
2017 RECORD: 4-8 (2-6 ACC)
HEAD COACH: Dino Babers (12-18 at SU; 54-34 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|NORTH CAROLINA
|SYRACUSE
|
PASSING LEADER
|
Nathan Elliott
86-144 passing, 920 yards
4 TD, 4 INT
|
Eric Dungey
102-170 passing, 1208 yards
10 TD, 4 INT
|
RUSHING LEADER
|
Antonio Williams
50 carries, 308 yards
3 TD
|
Eric Dungey
77 carries, 435 yards
7 TD
|
RECEIVING LEADER
|
Antonio Ratliff-Williams
16 receptions, 275 yards
2 TD
|
Jamal Custis
25 receptions, 430 yards
3 TD
|
LEADING TACKLER
|
Cole Holcomb
37 Tackles
(25 solo, 12 ast)
|
Kielan Whitner
52 Tackles
(34 solo, 18 ast)
|NORTH CAROLINA
|SYRACUSE
|
RECORD
|
1-4 (1-2 ACC)
|
4-2 (1-2 ACC)
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
|
#46
|
#83
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #99
FPI: #79
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #50
FPI: #44
|
POINTS SCORED
|
20.6
|
43.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED
|
33.8
|
25.2
|
YARDS PASSING
|
217.0
|
237.7
|
YARDS PASSING ALLOWED
|
185.8
|
222.3
|
RUSHING YARDS
|
189.6
|
225.0
|
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED
|
198.2
|
180.2
|
TOTAL YARDS
|
406.6
|
462.7
|
TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED
|
384.0
|
402.5
|
PENALTIES/YARDS
|
7.2/61.8
|
6.5/47.2