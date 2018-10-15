TarHeelIllustrated.com

Ticker
THI Football Central: Syracuse

Kevin Roy/Tar Heel Illustrated
As has become the norm, Carolina will be coming off of another tough loss when it travels to Syracuse on Saturday. Carolina dropped a close game against Virginia Tech, 22-19, this past weekend while the Orange enjoyed a bye week after a 44-37 OT loss at Pittsburgh.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Syracuse -9.5

DATE: Saturday, October 20, 2018

WHERE: Carrier Dome (49,262); Syracuse, New York

TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (133) XM (385) SXM Online (976)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: North Carolina vs. Syracuse

SYRACUSE ORANGE

SERIES vs. UNC: Tied at 2-2

LAST MEETING: Syracuse 49, Carolina 47 3OT during the 2003 season in Chapel Hill

LOCATION: Syracuse, New York

ENROLLMENT: 22,484

COLORS: Orange

STADIUM (cap.): Carrier Dome (49,262)

SURFACE: FieldTurf

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2017 RECORD: 4-8 (2-6 ACC)

HEAD COACH: Dino Babers (12-18 at SU; 54-34 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

INDIVIDUAL SEASON LEADERS
NORTH CAROLINA SYRACUSE

PASSING LEADER

Nathan Elliott

86-144 passing, 920 yards

4 TD, 4 INT

Eric Dungey

102-170 passing, 1208 yards

10 TD, 4 INT

RUSHING LEADER

Antonio Williams

50 carries, 308 yards

3 TD

Eric Dungey

77 carries, 435 yards

7 TD

RECEIVING LEADER

Antonio Ratliff-Williams

16 receptions, 275 yards

2 TD

Jamal Custis

25 receptions, 430 yards

3 TD

LEADING TACKLER

Cole Holcomb

37 Tackles

(25 solo, 12 ast)

Kielan Whitner

52 Tackles

(34 solo, 18 ast)
As of October 14, 2018
 2018 SEASON STATISTICS (Per Game Average)
NORTH CAROLINA SYRACUSE

RECORD

1-4 (1-2 ACC)

4-2 (1-2 ACC)

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

#46

#83

RANKINGS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

Sagarin: #99

FPI: #79

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

Sagarin: #50

FPI: #44

POINTS SCORED

20.6

43.0

POINTS ALLOWED

33.8

25.2

YARDS PASSING

217.0

237.7

YARDS PASSING ALLOWED

185.8

222.3

RUSHING YARDS

189.6

225.0

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED

198.2

180.2

TOTAL YARDS

406.6

462.7

TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED

384.0

402.5

PENALTIES/YARDS

7.2/61.8

6.5/47.2
As of October 14, 2018
