TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Football Central: Virginia
North Carolina hits the road for Charlottesville on Saturday for the next installment of the South's Oldest Rivalry.
Virginia has been the surprise team in the ACC Coastal Division and is coming off of a 28-14 win over Duke in Durham. Carolina is coming off of a 40-37 2OT loss at Syrcause.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Virginia -9.5
DATE: Saturday, October 27, 2018
WHERE: Scott Stadium (61,500); Charlottesville, Virginia
TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (138) XM (383) SXM Online (969)
VIRGINIA CAVALIERS
SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 64-54-4
LAST MEETING: Virginia 20, Carolina 14 (2017)
LOCATION: Charlottesville, Virginia
ENROLLMENT: 22,805
COLORS: Orange & Blue
STADIUM (cap.): Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison Field at Scott Stadium (61,500)
SURFACE: Prescription Athletic Turf
CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference
2017 RECORD: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)
HEAD COACH: Bronco Mendenhall (13-19 at UVA; 112-62 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|NORTH CAROLINA
|VIRGINIA
|
PASSING LEADER
|
Nathan Elliott
120-196 passing, 1241 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT
|
Bryce Perkins
119-190 passing, 1406 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT
|
RUSHING LEADER
|
Antonio Williams
65 carries, 424 yards
4 TD
|
Jordan Ellis
114 carries, 619 yards
7 TD
|
RECEIVING LEADER
|
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
25 receptions, 354 yards
2 TD
|
Olamide Zaccheaus
46 receptions, 582 yards
6 TD
|
LEADING TACKLER
|
Cole Holcomb
46 Total
(31 Unassisted, 15 Assisted)
|
Juan Thornhill
45 Total
(35 Unassisted, 10 Assisted)
|NORTH CAROLINA
|VIRGINIA
|
RECORD
|
1-5 (1-3 ACC)
|
5-2 (3-1 ACC)
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
|
#32
|
#43
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #79
Sagarin: #90
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
FPI: #47
Sagarin: #45
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
23.3
|
27.9
|
POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME
|
34.8
|
18.4
|
YARDS PASSING
|
234.3
|
203.0
|
PASSING YARDS ALLOWED
|
222.5
|
206.3
|
YARDS RUSHING
|
187.8
|
182.3
|
RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED
|
188.5
|
119.7
|
TOTAL YARDS
|
422.2
|
385.3
|
TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED
|
411.0
|
326.0
|
PENALTIES/YARDS
|
6.8/57.2
|
4.7/43.6