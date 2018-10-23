Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 09:23:38 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Virginia

Jys7gvd2gluhfctfiy14
Kevin Roy/Tar Heel Illustrated
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina hits the road for Charlottesville on Saturday for the next installment of the South's Oldest Rivalry.

Virginia has been the surprise team in the ACC Coastal Division and is coming off of a 28-14 win over Duke in Durham. Carolina is coming off of a 40-37 2OT loss at Syrcause.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Virginia -9.5

DATE: Saturday, October 27, 2018

WHERE: Scott Stadium (61,500); Charlottesville, Virginia

TIME/TV: 12:20 pm/ACC Network (Tom Werme, play-by-play; Dave Archer, analyst; Lericia Harris, sideline)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (138) XM (383) SXM Online (969)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: North Carolina vs. Virginia

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter | Facebook

SERIES vs. UNC: Carolina leads 64-54-4

LAST MEETING: Virginia 20, Carolina 14 (2017)

LOCATION: Charlottesville, Virginia

ENROLLMENT: 22,805

COLORS: Orange & Blue

STADIUM (cap.): Carl Smith Center, Home of David A. Harrison Field at Scott Stadium (61,500)

SURFACE: Prescription Athletic Turf

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2017 RECORD: 6-7 (3-5 ACC)

HEAD COACH: Bronco Mendenhall (13-19 at UVA; 112-62 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SEASON LEADERS
NORTH CAROLINA VIRGINIA

PASSING LEADER

Nathan Elliott

120-196 passing, 1241 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT

Bryce Perkins

119-190 passing, 1406 yards, 12 TD, 7 INT

RUSHING LEADER

Antonio Williams

65 carries, 424 yards

4 TD

Jordan Ellis

114 carries, 619 yards

7 TD

RECEIVING LEADER

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

25 receptions, 354 yards

2 TD

Olamide Zaccheaus

46 receptions, 582 yards

6 TD

LEADING TACKLER

Cole Holcomb

46 Total

(31 Unassisted, 15 Assisted)

Juan Thornhill

45 Total

(35 Unassisted, 10 Assisted)
As of October 21, 2018
TEAM STATISTICS
NORTH CAROLINA VIRGINIA

RECORD

1-5 (1-3 ACC)

5-2 (3-1 ACC)

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

#32

#43

RANKINGS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

FPI: #79

Sagarin: #90

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

FPI: #47

Sagarin: #45

POINTS PER GAME

23.3

27.9

POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME

34.8

18.4

YARDS PASSING

234.3

203.0

PASSING YARDS ALLOWED

222.5

206.3

YARDS RUSHING

187.8

182.3

RUSHING YARDS ALLOWED

188.5

119.7

TOTAL YARDS

422.2

385.3

TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED

411.0

326.0

PENALTIES/YARDS

6.8/57.2

4.7/43.6
As of October 21, 2018
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}