TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina got an extra weekend to think about the debacle that was the Miami game. The question is what did the Tar Heels do to have improve their chances of a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The Hokies are coming off of a 45-23 loss to #6 Notre Dame in Blacksburg. The Hokies hung with the Fighting Irish early, but couldn't keep up as Notre Dame pulled away after halftime. (Scroll down for video highlights from the ACC Digital Network)

Saturday's game is a White Out at Kenan Stadium.