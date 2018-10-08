Ticker
THI Football Central: Virginia Tech

Kevin Roy/Tar Heel Illustrated
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina got an extra weekend to think about the debacle that was the Miami game. The question is what did the Tar Heels do to have improve their chances of a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The Hokies are coming off of a 45-23 loss to #6 Notre Dame in Blacksburg. The Hokies hung with the Fighting Irish early, but couldn't keep up as Notre Dame pulled away after halftime. (Scroll down for video highlights from the ACC Digital Network)

Saturday's game is a White Out at Kenan Stadium.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

LINE: Virginia Tech -6

DATE: Saturday, October 13, 2018

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.

TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPNU (Roy Philpott, play-by-play; Tom Ramsey, analyst)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (133) XM (194) SXM Online (956)

YAHOO! GAME PAGE: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

Rivals Site | Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter | Facebook

SERIES vs. UNC: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 22-12-6, over Carolina.

LAST MEETING: Virginia Tech 59, Carolina 7 in Blacksburg on October 21, 2017

LOCATION: Blacksburg, Virginia

ENROLLMENT: 31,000+

COLORS: Chicago Maroon & Burnt Orange

STADIUM (cap.): Lane Stadium (65,632)

SURFACE: Natural Grass (Patriot Bermuda)

CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference

2017 RECORD: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)

HEAD COACH: Justin Fuente (22-9 at VT; 48-32 Overall)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

INDIVIDUAL SEASON LEADERS
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

PASSING LEADER

Ryan Willis

61-104 passing, 836 yards

6 TD, 1 INT

Nathan Elliott

75-129 passing, 773 yards

3 TD, 4 INT

RUSHING LEADER

Steven Peoples

64 carries, 366 yards

5 TD

Antonio Williams

43 carries, 281 yards

3 TD

RECEIVING LEADER

Damon Hazelton

27 receptions, 479 yards

5 TD

Anthony Ratliff-Williams

13 receptions, 263 yards

1 TD

TOTAL TACKLES LEADER

Rayshard Ashby

40 tackles

Cole Holcomb

28 tackles
As of October 7, 2018
SEASON TEAM STATISTICS (Per Game)
VIRGINIA TECH NORTH CAROLINA

RECORD

3-2 (2-0 ACC)

1-3 (1-1 ACC)

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

#50

#44

RANKINGS

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

Sagarin: #38

FPI: #34

AP Poll: NR

Coaches Poll: NR

Sagarin: #98

FPI: #81

POINTS SCORED

35.0

21.0

POINTS ALLOWED

25.6

36.8

YARDS PASSING

282.2

199.5

YARDS PASSING ALLOWED

297.4

177.0

YARDS RUSHING

189.6

178.3

YARDS RUSHING ALLOWED

100.6

209.3

TOTAL YARDS

471.8

377.8

TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED

398.0

386.3

PENALTIES/YARDS

5/47.6

7.25/68.5
As of October 7, 2018

ACC Digital Network Highlights: #6 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

{{ article.author_name }}