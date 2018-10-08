TarHeelIllustrated.com

THI Football Central: Virginia Tech
North Carolina got an extra weekend to think about the debacle that was the Miami game. The question is what did the Tar Heels do to have improve their chances of a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
The Hokies are coming off of a 45-23 loss to #6 Notre Dame in Blacksburg. The Hokies hung with the Fighting Irish early, but couldn't keep up as Notre Dame pulled away after halftime. (Scroll down for video highlights from the ACC Digital Network)
Saturday's game is a White Out at Kenan Stadium.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
LINE: Virginia Tech -6
DATE: Saturday, October 13, 2018
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (55,000); Chapel Hill, N.C.
TIME/TV: 7:00 pm/ESPNU (Roy Philpott, play-by-play; Tom Ramsey, analyst)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); TuneIn Channel; SIRIUS (133) XM (194) SXM Online (956)
YAHOO! GAME PAGE: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
SERIES vs. UNC: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 22-12-6, over Carolina.
LAST MEETING: Virginia Tech 59, Carolina 7 in Blacksburg on October 21, 2017
LOCATION: Blacksburg, Virginia
ENROLLMENT: 31,000+
COLORS: Chicago Maroon & Burnt Orange
STADIUM (cap.): Lane Stadium (65,632)
SURFACE: Natural Grass (Patriot Bermuda)
CONFERENCE: Atlantic Coast Conference
2017 RECORD: 9-4 (5-3 ACC)
HEAD COACH: Justin Fuente (22-9 at VT; 48-32 Overall)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
PASSING LEADER
|
Ryan Willis
61-104 passing, 836 yards
6 TD, 1 INT
|
Nathan Elliott
75-129 passing, 773 yards
3 TD, 4 INT
|
RUSHING LEADER
|
Steven Peoples
64 carries, 366 yards
5 TD
|
Antonio Williams
43 carries, 281 yards
3 TD
|
RECEIVING LEADER
|
Damon Hazelton
27 receptions, 479 yards
5 TD
|
Anthony Ratliff-Williams
13 receptions, 263 yards
1 TD
|
TOTAL TACKLES LEADER
|
Rayshard Ashby
40 tackles
|
Cole Holcomb
28 tackles
|VIRGINIA TECH
|NORTH CAROLINA
|
RECORD
|
3-2 (2-0 ACC)
|
1-3 (1-1 ACC)
|
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
|
#50
|
#44
|
RANKINGS
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #38
FPI: #34
|
AP Poll: NR
Coaches Poll: NR
Sagarin: #98
FPI: #81
|
POINTS SCORED
|
35.0
|
21.0
|
POINTS ALLOWED
|
25.6
|
36.8
|
YARDS PASSING
|
282.2
|
199.5
|
YARDS PASSING ALLOWED
|
297.4
|
177.0
|
YARDS RUSHING
|
189.6
|
178.3
|
YARDS RUSHING ALLOWED
|
100.6
|
209.3
|
TOTAL YARDS
|
471.8
|
377.8
|
TOTAL YARDS ALLOWED
|
398.0
|
386.3
|
PENALTIES/YARDS
|
5/47.6
|
7.25/68.5