 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Football Central: Wofford
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 09:53:36 -0600') }} football Edit

THI Football Central: Wofford

Carolina closes out the home schedule when Wofford comes to Chapel Hill for Senior Day.
Carolina closes out the home schedule when Wofford comes to Chapel Hill for Senior Day. (Wofford Terriers)
John Gwaltney • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@JohnGwaltney

LINE:

DATE: Saturday, November 20, 2021

WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TIME/TV: Noon/Regional Sports Network (Bally Sports/ESPN)

LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (TBA) XM (TBA) SXM Online (TBA)

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

SERIES vs. UNC: First Meeting

LAST MEETING: First Meeting

WOFFORD TERRIERS (1-9, 0-8)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Josh Conklin (19-20 at WOF/overall)

RANKINGS:

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #68 (Remaining SOS: #43)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #24

OFFENSE (per game): 21.1 points, 210.3 rushing, 117.2 passing, 327.5 total yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 34.6 points, 222.0 rushing, 226.5 passing, 448.5 total yards

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (5-5, 3-4)

Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter

HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (264-137-1 overall, 89-61-1 at UNC)

RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #30 FPI, #40 Sagarin

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #27 (Remaining SOS: #60)

STRENGTH OF RECORD: #57

OFFENSE (per game): 37.3 points, 203.5 rushing, 275.8 passing, 479.3 yards

OPPONENTS (per game): 33.1 points, 172.3 rushing, 251.2 passing, 423.5 yards

PASSING LEADERS

WOF: Peyton Derrick - 721 yards, 40-77-5 completions, 7 TD

UNC: Sam Howell - 2704 yards, 191-301-8 completions, 22 TD

RUSHING LEADERS

WOF: Irvin Mulligan - 124 carries, 859 yards, 6.9 average, 8 TD

UNC: Ty Chandler - 157 carries, 926 yards, 5.9 average, 13 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

WOF: Alec Holt - 20 receptions, 427 yards, 21.4 average, 5 TD

UNC: Josh Downs - 82 receptions, 1109 yards, 13.5 average, 8 TD

LEADING TACKLERS

WOF: Joe Beckett - 72 tackles (31 solo, 41 assisted), 4.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks

UNC: Cedric Gray - 66 tackles (41 solo, 25 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 1 Sacks

*Stats & rankings through November 14, 2021*

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}