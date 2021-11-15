THI Football Central: Wofford
LINE:
DATE: Saturday, November 20, 2021
WHERE: Kenan Stadium (51,000); Chapel Hill, North Carolina
TIME/TV: Noon/Regional Sports Network (Bally Sports/ESPN)
LIVE AUDIO: GoHeelsTV (FREE); Tar Heel Sports Network; SIRIUS (TBA) XM (TBA) SXM Online (TBA)
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
SERIES vs. UNC: First Meeting
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
WOFFORD TERRIERS (1-9, 0-8)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Josh Conklin (19-20 at WOF/overall)
RANKINGS:
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #68 (Remaining SOS: #43)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #24
OFFENSE (per game): 21.1 points, 210.3 rushing, 117.2 passing, 327.5 total yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 34.6 points, 222.0 rushing, 226.5 passing, 448.5 total yards
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (5-5, 3-4)
Official Site | Schedule | Roster | Statistics | Twitter
HEAD COACH: Mack Brown (264-137-1 overall, 89-61-1 at UNC)
RANKINGS: NR CFP; NR AP, NR Coaches, #30 FPI, #40 Sagarin
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: #27 (Remaining SOS: #60)
STRENGTH OF RECORD: #57
OFFENSE (per game): 37.3 points, 203.5 rushing, 275.8 passing, 479.3 yards
OPPONENTS (per game): 33.1 points, 172.3 rushing, 251.2 passing, 423.5 yards
PASSING LEADERS
WOF: Peyton Derrick - 721 yards, 40-77-5 completions, 7 TD
UNC: Sam Howell - 2704 yards, 191-301-8 completions, 22 TD
RUSHING LEADERS
WOF: Irvin Mulligan - 124 carries, 859 yards, 6.9 average, 8 TD
UNC: Ty Chandler - 157 carries, 926 yards, 5.9 average, 13 TD
RECEIVING LEADERS
WOF: Alec Holt - 20 receptions, 427 yards, 21.4 average, 5 TD
UNC: Josh Downs - 82 receptions, 1109 yards, 13.5 average, 8 TD
LEADING TACKLERS
WOF: Joe Beckett - 72 tackles (31 solo, 41 assisted), 4.0 TFL, 1.0 Sacks
UNC: Cedric Gray - 66 tackles (41 solo, 25 assisted), 2.0 TFL, 1 Sacks
*Stats & rankings through November 14, 2021*