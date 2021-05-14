 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: 2022 RB Targets As The Dead Period Is Ending
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-14 00:02:17 -0500') }} football Edit

THI Podcast: 2022 RB Targets As The Dead Period Is Ending

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by Director of Football Recruiting Deana King to discuss the first part of her series looking at North Carolina’s key targets by position group for the class of 2022 as the dead period is about to end.

The NCAA instituted a dead period in March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has remained in place ever since. So, prospects and coaches have not met in person in nearly 15 months nor have prospects been allowed to tour facilities. Some have made trips to schools, but no access other than what anyone else can see has been granted.

With everything opening up June 1, UNC will welcome numerous unofficial and quite a few official visits from prospects.

In this video, Deana gives her take on the top running back targets for the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL3RoaS1wb2RjYXN0LTIwMjItcmItdGFyZ2V0cy1hcy10 aGUtZGVhZC1wZXJpb2QtaXMtZW5kaW5nIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEu cml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGktcG9kY2FzdC0yMDIyLXJiLXRhcmdl dHMtYXMtdGhlLWRlYWQtcGVyaW9kLWlzLWVuZGluZyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI2 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==