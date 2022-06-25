THI Podcast: 2024 Forward Jarin Stevenson Scouting Report

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss big-time class of 2024 forward and North Carolina target Jarin Stevenson, his game, and his recruitment.

Sisk, a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, recently watched Stevenson in person and afterward interviewed him, so he offers keen firsthand insight on the major prospect.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



