North Carolina used a 16-1 run that turned into a 34-6 explosion to start the second half in pulling away from Northern Iowa in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday in The Bahamas.

In this 3 Things, we discuss the Tar Heels’ so-so first half and what went wrong, the eruption after halftime and how it was similar to something the Heels had already done previously this season, and what this means.

Six Tar Heels scored in double figures, led by Harrison Ingram’s 16 points. Elliot Cadeau added 15, as did Cormac Ryan 15, RJ Davis finished with 13, Jae’Lyn Withers added 11, and Armando Bacot totaled 10 points. The last time UNC had six players score 10 or more points apiece was in a win at Duke in 2021.

Ingram grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Tar Heel and the sixth of his college career.

UNC moved to 4-0 while UNI dropped to 1-3. Carolina will play Thursday at 2:30 versus the winner of the Villanova-Texas Tech game.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.